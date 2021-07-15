The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Business Education Summit 2021 on Aug. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
The chamber invites employers facing workforce challenges and educators looking for better career readiness opportunities for their students to take part in an open discussion to identify current workforce needs and uncover solutions to fill those needs.
Chamber President Mark Hilliard said anyone wanting to be included in this summit should contact the chamber at (724) 465-2511 by Aug. 6 to RSVP. Hilliard also can be reached by email at mhilliard@indianacountychamber.com.