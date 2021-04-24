The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on April 15 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the Business Hall of Fame, the American Rescue Plan, education and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by announcing that the sixth annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame has officially been scheduled for Thursday, June 17, at the Indiana Country Club.
“We have taken a great deal of time to plan this event to make sure that it makes sense to hold it in June,” Hilliard said. “We have found that we can hold this event in a safe and responsible manner for all attendees but can also do so in a way that truly honors all of our inductees.”
This year’s induction class includes R. Hastie Ray, Frank Gorell, John Glass, Fred Musser, Christine Toretti and Pat Stapleton. Hilliard said that although the event will move forward in June, they are taking extra steps to ensure that all CDC regulations are followed.
“We have a hard cap on the number of people who can attend the event in order to comply with the regulations,” Hilliard said. “We have also found that there is a pent-up demand for people who are looking forward to attending a safe formal event, so I would recommend reserving your seat soon as we will not be able to exceed the capacity limit.”
The chamber report concluded with a workforce update. Hilliard informed the board that the chamber has partnered with the Indiana County school districts to create a Junior Chamber program. Eighteen total students representing all Indiana County school districts are a part of the group that is meeting regularly as part of “think tank” sessions with chamber representatives and other county leaders.
“We are learning a lot from these students,” Hilliard said. “These sessions are helping us to recognize what workforce gaps currently exist or may exist in the near future. We are also hoping to get a sense for what might make Indiana County a more attractive place for the younger generation to either settle down or relocate here.”
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Sherene Hess began the local report by informing the board that the commissioners continue to keep an eye on the roll-out of the provisions of the American Rescue Plan, as they await guidance from Treasury on exactly how counties will be able to implement the funds.
“Our hope is to use the funds to work on the present while keeping an eye on the future,” Hess said.
Commissioner Robin Gorman explained to the board some additional details regarding the plan, stating that it is a total of $2 trillion with an unprecedented allocation directly to boroughs, townships and counties that have until December of 2024 to use the funds directed by the U.S. Treasury Department. The combined total includes $25.5 billion equally divided to provide each state government a minimum of $500 million and an additional $169 billion for a three-month period for a state’s unemployed workers. The total for state and local governments out of the $2 trillion bill is $195.3 billion. According to Gorman, the other parts of the bill will direct funding to direct payments to citizens, certain tax provisions due to loss from COVID, expanded unemployment benefits, small business provisions, Health and Human Services, Medicaid/Medicare policy funding, nutrition, homeland security, agriculture, transportation and infrastructure, education, environmental, energy and utility and consumer protection provisions.
Gorman emphasized, “all municipal governments are being advised to hold their funding until other funding streams in the bill have been exhausted. This will leverage the municipal governments funding much further for high priority matters.”
In addition, the county continues to promote existing government relief programs (from state and federal stimulus bills) for both residents and small businesses.
Hess also reported that construction projects are continuing related to investments in education and workforce and discussions are underway about additional economic development initiatives to help the county.
Hess also recognized that it is Rural Road Safety Week, with a reminder that comes from the PA Farm Bureau to be watchful on the roads to avoid tragic accidents that can occur when fast moving vehicles encounter slow moving farm equipment.
The local report continued with Gorman noting that it is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“Indiana County is so fortunate to have the Alice Paul House delivering programs and services to our community to help victims and support survivors,” Gorman said.
She also reported on the recent National Telecommunications Week, April 11 through 17, which recognizes 911 dispatchers as the first and most critical contact citizens have with emergency services.
“I am asking the board to thank anyone they may know in either of these disciplines for their dedicated and quality work 24/7 literally 365 days a year,” Gorman said.
Gorman wrapped up her report with a broadband update for the county. She thanked Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, the current and prior senator and representatives, and the county commissioners for making broadband a priority for the county and for positioning this critical rural infrastructure issue to be able to positively impact the county when they needed it the most. She discussed areas where broadband has been provided, what is currently coming in the next couple of months and that this is a continuous matter, not a “once and done.”
“Senator (Joe) Pittman, Representative (Jim) Struzzi, and the commissioners will work endlessly to make sure our entire county gets served with middle mile or last mile,” Gorman said.
County Commissioner Mike Keith discussed the current struggles of Citizens’ Ambulance Service, and said that the county is attempting to partner with them in multiple ways to provide assistance.
“Citizens’ Ambulance is in financial difficulty,” Keith explained. “Not that we can financially help them as a county annually, but we are partnering to help them in other forms which we are able to. The responsibility actually falls under each municipality for financial support in emergency services.”
Keith concluded the local report by discussing the county budget.
“Last year we recognized a $7 million revenue loss, so we are now directing department heads to find new ways of generating revenues for their budgets,” Keith said.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by discussing the funding that the state and the county will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan and issuing a word of caution regarding the incoming financial relief.
“It is important to remember that these are one-time dollars that we are receiving,” Pittman explained. “I want to caution everyone to please be careful with how they are used because if these dollars go towards plugging recurring expenses, that is a dangerous path and one that I fear cannot be sustained.”
Pittman continued his report by discussing the recent layoffs at the Homer City Power Plant and the uncertainty surrounding the energy industry due to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
“These layoffs and the lack of communication we have received from the governor’s office are very concerning,” Pittman said. “We keep being told that they have a plan to help fix communities negatively affected by RGGI, but they refuse to explain what that plan is.”
Pittman stated that he is still hopeful that they can find a way to work collaboratively with the power plants and the community to create a positive plan for the future.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi began his report by informing the board about some good news regarding the state budget.
“The budget is looking better than originally projected because we are seeing state revenues increasing higher than we expected at this time,” Struzzi reported.
Struzzi also explained to the board that regardless of some of the challenges that have been faced over the past year, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“We still have a long way to go, but we now have an opportunity to learn from what happened,” Struzzi said. “We need to try to look at the long-term goals and see that there are still a number of good things coming our way.”
EDUCATION
The board welcomed Dr. Charles Koren, Tri-County Workforce Investment Board’s new career coordinator, to discuss his new role.
“I am here to serve as a liaison between schools and local businesses with the goal of identifying where gaps exist in that potential partnership,” Koren explained. “Career awareness and career exploration are critical parts of our education system moving forward and we need to provide as many opportunities as possible for our students.”
As part of its focus this month on education, the board also welcomed Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, who discussed the ongoing expansion of the Indiana branch facility.
“Our plan is to expand our health care offerings and trainings as well as to create an advanced manufacturing lab space to provide new and unique opportunities for our students,” Stanley said.
Stanley also mentioned that the school’s partnership with Indiana County Technology Center continues to grow as well as that with Indiana University of Pennsylvania where a new dual admissions agreement was recently signed.
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of IUP, provided the board with an update on spring commencement.
“The current plan is to be holding in-person commencement with a graduate ceremony on May 7 and three separate ceremonies scheduled for May 8 in order to provide a safe environment for all attendees,” Driscoll explained.
Driscoll also stated that they continue to see modest numbers of COVID-19 cases among students, and that they are progressing with getting vaccinations for faculty and staff at the university.
Driscoll concluded his report by explaining that IUP is still headed toward a return to full face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by stating that his office is hard at work on the county’s Economic and Workforce Development Plan, and that they will work closely with the affiliates of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations and other partners to complete it. He concluded that there will be ample opportunity for the public to participate in the process and provide input.
Stauffer also discussed the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants, and stated that the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission is currently reviewing all of the applications that were submitted for Indiana County businesses with awards to be in late April.
“The CHIRP program will provide grants to eligible for-profit businesses in the hospitality industry operating under a primary NAICS code (www.naics.com) beginning with 721 (Accommodations) or 722 (Food Services and Drinking Places) available to the public. The minimum grant award will be $5,000, but we would love to see these funds go to as many eligible businesses who need it as possible,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer continued his report by informing the board that construction is well underway for the Indiana County Education & Technology Center project for the expansion of Westmoreland County Community College and the proposed Challenger Learning Center and that the project could reach completion before the end of the year.
Jim Wiley, president of the ICDC, concluded the ICDC report by stating that his office along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to see more economic development activity with increased inquiries in local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority began her report by saying the organization is working with other members of the community to design “walks” in order to increase healthy activities in the county. With the help of local historians, organizations, volunteers and trail enthusiasts, they have designed a series of self-guided tours throughout the county.
“One of these walks has been developed along the Conemaugh River in Blairsville on the Blairsville Riverfront Trail where there are centuries of history of Blairsville’s great industrial contributions to the economy of the region,” Gwinn said. “Because of COVID the walks this year are self-guided, but the goal is to add to the knowledge of the history of Blairsville, bring more people into the town and discover the second highest populated borough in the county.”
In addition, a concert series is currently being planned and bands have been booked for every weekend in May with the plan to continue into June, July and August.
“It will be two hours of feel-good music from the past and a chance to hang out with your friends, meet new folks, and attract people to experience the acres and acres of rolling land surrounding the amphitheater, Conemaugh River, and the Blairsville Riverfront Trail as well as downtown Blairsville,” Gwinn reported.
Gwinn concluded her report by mentioning that the Murphy’s Lot visioning sessions held over the last couple of months have turned into applying for the first funding opportunity for improvements to the lot.
The Visioning Committee has submitted an application for a $50,000 grant from the AARP Community Challenge Grant, in hopes that a groundbreaking will soon take place on the lot using the sandstone pillar from the Blairsville Savings and Trust Building that was demolished in 1969 to convert it into a reflective fountain.
