Chicken and waffles buffet set
A chicken and waffles buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Takeout will be available.
Marion Center Class of 1964 to meet
Marion Center Class of 1964 will meet at noon April 9 at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse, White Township. Call Sue at (724) 397-2557 or (724) 349-8882.
Craft and vendor show
PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
There will be many crafts, Alpaca products, food and much more.
Also new this year will be a food truck by Patty’s Country Cookin’.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 for more information.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.