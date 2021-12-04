Dr. Julie Detwiler has joined Align Sports Chiropractic and Health Center in Indiana.
Detwiler was in elementary school when her father, a truck driver, found himself unable to work due to a lower back injury. As the only source of income to support a family of six, he had to find the most efficient, least invasive way to deal with his herniated disc. He determined that chiropractic treatment was his best option to get back to work as quickly as possible. Routine chiropractic care, some home stretching exercises, and learning how to avoid aggravating his herniated disc allowed him to successfully provide for his family and raise his four daughters.
When Detwiler began considering a career path, it was her father who first planted the idea of pursuing chiropractic. As a junior in high school, she began having low back problems of her own. Chiropractic treatment kept her going through her volleyball, basketball and track seasons — solidifying her decision to pursue chiropractic as her chosen profession.
Upon graduation she attended St. Francis University in Loretto, where she was able to continue playing volleyball and was named to the All Conference Team her senior year. She graduated with honors with her BS in biology/pre-med then went on to graduate summa cum laude from chiropractic school in upstate New York in 1999. Detwiler takes pride in being able to communicate the value of routine chiropractic care and find how it can best fit into her patients’ lives. She empowers her patients by teaching them how to modify their daily activities and incorporate a home stretching routine to keep the spine more adaptable to daily stresses.
Detwiler lives in the Butler area with her husband, an osteopathic physician with Butler Health System. Their three children attend Slippery Rock Area Schools, and they have a Basset hound named Droopy.