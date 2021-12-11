The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas services:
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell. Christmas service, 11 a.m. Dec. 19, and candlelight service, 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Christmas Eve Festal Candlelight Eucharist service, 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Normal services in person, socially distanced and online will resume at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Christmas Eve contemporary services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m., and traditional services at 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Christmas Eve service, 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City. Carols, candlelight and Holy Communion, 8:30 and 11 p.m.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Christmas Eve service finishing the Advent series Underdogs and Outsiders; candlelight worship, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Mary: Mother of God.” Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25.
• New Life Lutheran Church, 1209 Leroy Road, Marion Center. Carols, candlelight and Holy Communion, 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., Marion Center. Christmas Eve candle lighting service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Sermon: “Longing for More.” The Lord’s Supper also will be served.
• Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg. Christmas Eve service with Pastor Joyce Dix-Weiers, 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Message: “Hope is Born.”