The following area churches have scheduled Christmas Eve/Christmas services:
• Alverda Christian Church. Candlelighting service, 6 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to participate in the evening of music, message, prayer and fellowship. Pastor Travis Trimble invites your attendance and participation in this evening as we build toward the coming events in the next few days. For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
• Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell. Christmas program, 11 a.m. Sunday; message: “A Glorious Message”; candlelight service, 6 p.m. Sunday; message: “Light for the World.”
• Calvary Evangelical Church, Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree. Christmas services: children and youth program, 10 a.m. Sunday; worship, 11 a.m. Sunday; Christmas cantata “I Have Seen the Light” compiled and arranged by Craig Adams, 7 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The congregation invites you to come and share in this special day celebrating Christ’s birth.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Christmas Eve Festal Candlelight Eucharist service, 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Normal services in person, socially distanced and online will resume at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26.
• Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana. Candelight Christmas Eve worship service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Christmas story will be told through the eyes of a child. Christmas carols will be sung as we celebrate the birthday of the King. Christ the Savior is born! All are welcome.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Program: “Joy to the World.”
• Grace Bible Chapel, 165 Walnut St., Black Lick. Annual Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome as we celebrate the birth of The Son of God through singing, praise, worship, scripture and candlelight. For more information, call Pastor John Johnson at (412) 289-0181.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Christmas Eve contemporary services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m., and traditional services at 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville. Candlelight Christmas Eve service: musical prelude, 9:30 p.m.; worship led by the Rev. John Smaligo, 10 p.m. Dec. 24. We hope you will gather with us as we worship and welcome the Christ Child, the newborn King.
• Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City. Carols, candlelight and Holy Communion, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Indiana Wesleyan Methodist, corner of Church and 12th streets, Indiana. Children’s Christmas program, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; candlelight service, 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Pastor Blowers at (724) 463-0475.
• Marion Center First United Methodist Church, 204 W. Main St. Christmas Eve service finishing the Advent series Underdogs and Outsiders; candlelight worship, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Mary: Mother of God.” Scripture is Matthew 1:18-25.
• New Life Lutheran Church, 1209 Leroy Road, Marion Center. Carols, candlelight and Holy Communion, 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., Marion Center. Christmas Eve candle lighting service, 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Sermon: “Longing for More.” The Lord’s Supper also will be served.
• St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer. Christmas Eve service, the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, divine liturgy with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash, 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
• St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City. Christmas Day service, the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, divine liturgy with celebrant the Rev. Wesley M. Mash, 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
• Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg. Christmas Eve service with Pastor Joyce Dix-Weiers, 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Message: “Hope is Born.”
• Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. 6th St., Indiana. Christmas Eve candlelight service, 8 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be no Saturday evening service on either Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Sunday morning services on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 will begin as usual at 9:30 a.m. Saturday evening services will resume on Jan. 8.