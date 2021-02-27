The members and friends of Independent Traditional Holiness Church, White Township, are celebrating Pastor Charles Williamson’s 75 years in ministry.
Williamson and his wife, Edna, have been with Independent Traditional Holiness Church since 2007.
“Their lives have radiated the truth of God’s word and the love of Christ at every level of their ministry,” according to a statement. “With a concert of praise and thanksgiving, we give God thanks for their Holy Spirit-filled lives. We all share in our acknowledgements of their extraordinary ministry.”
Williamson was born in Sheffield, Pa., in 1932. He graduated from school in June 1950, and at the end of July was appointed as pastor of a circuit of three Free Methodist churches in Forest County.
“I had been taking home study courses and preaching occasionally when I was asked to accept my first pastoral appointment,” Williamson said in a release.
He and his mother moved to a parsonage in Mayburg, where they spent four years before moving to Rushford, N.Y., so Williamson could pastor another Free Methodist church while he attended Houghton College.
They spent two years there, then moved on to the Free Methodist Church in Clearfield. In 1957, Williamson’s mother returned to her home in Sheffield, and Williamson moved to Allentown and enrolled in Eastern Pilgrim College, and while he was there, preached in a small community church in Tylersport.
Williamson met Edna Mae Hampton while at college, and they were married on her birthday, Aug. 31, 1957. The Williamsons have five children: Sarah, Lois, John, Elisabeth and Judith.
Williamson graduated from college June 1, 1959.
“After graduation, we were called to the First Wesleyan Methodist Church in Vineland, N.J.,” where he and Edna served until 1968.
From 1968 to 1974, the Williamsons served Trainer Wesleyan Church in Trainer, Pa.; Roselawn Wesleyan Church in Madison, Ind., from 1974 to 1978; and Hillview Wesleyan Church in Flemington (Lock Haven), Pa., from 1978 to 1988.
During their time at those churches, Edna not only cared for their family, but also was active in working with children, teaching and leading a Christian Youth Crusaders program.
Williamson was elected to serve the Western Pennsylvania District of the Wesleyan Church as district superintendent in 1988, while Edna served as the district director of Women’s Ministry and was called upon to give training regarding disciplining new converts and CYC ministries.
Williamson retired as district superintendent in 2000. He served on staff at Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, as well as a six-month temporary pastor for the Wesleyan Church in New Castle. After a break for open-heart surgery, Williamson assisted their son, John, in his pastoral ministry at the Wesleyan Church in Lynchburg, Va.
Williamson then was called to pastor Independent Traditional Holiness Church.
“When we came, we were worshiping in a motel,” he said.
“Now God has provided us with a beautiful church building where we can worship and provide ministry for people from a wide area,” including people who come from Saltsburg, Mahaffey and even DuBois.
During Williamson’s years of ministry, he has served as church camp secretary, treasurer and president; member of the District Board of Administration in Penn Jersey District and the Western Pennsylvania District of the Wesleyan Church; district secretary for the Western PA District; member of the Board of Trustees of Houghton College in Houghton, N.Y., from 1994 to 2002; and interim president of Biblical Life Institute in Freeport from 2002 to 2008.
He also has served as an evangelist and teacher in many church camps and church revivals.
“I have had the pleasure of leading 28 trips to Israel and the Middle East, as well as several trips to England and countries in Europe,” Williamson said.
The Williamsons reside in Blairsville and “thoroughly enjoy our ministry with very wonderful and loving people, and this still is my song, ‘praising my Savior all the day long.’”