Porch lighting dedication

Pictured are, from left, Clayton, Ray and Deb Stupic; Terry and David Cunkelman; Kim and Darrell Cunkelman; and John Stupic.

 Submitted photo

New outdoor porch lighting recently was dedicated at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church. The lights were given in memory of Oliver and Susan Cunkelman by their children, Donna, David, Debora and Darrell Cunkelman. Pictured are, from left, Clayton, Ray and Deb Stupic; Terry and David Cunkelman; Kim and Darrell Cunkelman; and John Stupic.

