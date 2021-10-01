In honor of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will host a special Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m.
All people, creatures and critters are invited to a special celebration in thanksgiving of our pets and animals. Whether you have a cat, dog, snake, bird, hamster, guinea pig, horse, etc., we welcome all.
This special blessing will take place in the church’s parking lot.
We ask that you keep all pets in their appropriate restraints or carriers and please bring any necessary items needed to clean up after your pet. In the words of St. Francis, “The heavens, the earth, and the sea are home to the animals God created.”
They all play a role in human life.
This day of thanksgiving and blessing is for people, their pet, a photo of the pet, animal-loving friends and neighbors.
Please join us.