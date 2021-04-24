The following churches have scheduled Orthodox Holy Week/Easter services:
• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church. 7 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 29, Service of the Passion Gospels; 7 p.m. Holy Friday, April 30, Great Vespers/Procession with Plascanica Lamentations at the Tomb; 8 p.m. Holy Saturday, May 1, Bringing in of Plascanica; Giving of New Light; Procession and Resurrection Gospel; Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon; blessing of Easter baskets; 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday (Pascha), May 2, Divine liturgy of the Resurrection; blessing of Easter baskets; 10 a.m. Bright Monday, May 3, Vespers of Pascha.
• St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 785 Blair Road, Black Lick. 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Bridegroom Matins; 9 a.m. Thursday, liturgy; 6 p.m. Thursday, Good Friday Matins/reading of 12 Passion Gospels; 9 a.m. Friday, Royal Hours; 1 p.m. Friday, Good Friday Vespers; 6 p.m. Friday, Matins; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Vesperal Liturgy of St. Basil; 8 a.m. Sunday, May 2, Resurrection Matins and Paschal Divine Liturgy; 9 a.m. Monday, May 3, Matins and Paschal Divine Liturgy.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Dixonville. Sunday, Palm (Flowery) Sunday — feast of our Lord’s entry into Jerusalem, 11 a.m., Divine Liturgy — blessing of willows, followed by Confessions; Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday — The Mystical Supper and the Betrayal of Our Lord, 7:30 p.m., anointing with Holy Oil of the Faithful, Matins for Great Thursday (Reading of the Twelve Passion Gospels), followed by Sacrament of Penance (Confessions); Friday, Great and Holy Friday — the crucifixion and death of our Lord, 7 p.m., Great Vespers with Procession of the Holy Shroud — Vigil at the Tomb; Saturday, May 1, the Vigil of Pascha — Christ’s descent into Hades, noon, Great Vespers with Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great, services of Holy Pascha, 8 p.m., Nocturns followed by Resurrection Matins and blessing of baskets; Sunday, May 2, Holy Pascha — Resurrection of our Lord God and Savior, Jesus Christ, 10:45 a.m., Divine Liturgy of Pascha — blessing of baskets.
• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City. 10 a.m. Sunday, Divine Liturgy for Palm Sunday; 6 p.m. Monday, Bridegroom Matins; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Holy Unction at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown; 6 p.m. Thursday, reading of the 12 Passion Gospels — Good Friday Matins; 6 p.m. Great and Holy Friday, Great Vespers and the Procession of the Burial Shroud; 9 a.m. Great and Holy Saturday, May 1, Vesperal Liturgy; 9 a.m. Sunday — Great and Holy Pascha, Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods.