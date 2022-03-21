The Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium are excited to announce the release of the 2022 Jack Clark Memorial Scholarship application.
One scholarship in the amount of $2,000 will be awarded to a graduating senior from Indiana County that will be pursuing post-secondary education (a degree, diploma or certificate at a technical school, community college, college or university) in a manufacturing-related field during the 2022-23 academic year.
It is available to download from the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board website, https://tricountywib.org/