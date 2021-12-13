In addition to monthly social dances, the Dancing Partners Club is adding a line dance session.
The social dances include ballroom to Latin and require a partner.
For the line dances, no partner is needed and lessons will include many of the popular line dances.
The location is Sharon’s School of Dance.
Dress is casual and cost is $6 per person at the door. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required for attendance.
The 2022 schedule will be announced shortly.
For additional information call (724) 463-3753.