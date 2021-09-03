To whom it may concern —
COIN SHOW SET
The 63rd annual fall coin show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for Sept. 18 at the S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer about 40 tables with coin dealers from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Vendors will have coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.
There is no admission fee.
A special Coins 4 Kids program will be offered at 1 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.
FOLK FESTIVAL
The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will be held Sept. 10 and 11 in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
To kick off the event there will a showing of a documentary that provides a historical overview of the 1930s CCC camps that built our state park system.
It will held at the Indiana Players, 725 Philadelphia St., on Thursday, Sept. 9. Admission is free. For more information go to naffinc.org.
BETTER TO GIVE
A benefit for Jim and Carol Wadding is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Keystone Sportsmens Club, 198 Hollow Road, Creekside.
The dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, a roll and dessert.
There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing.
Funds will be used to help with expenses due to health issues.
Monetary donations can also be made to Jim and Carol Wadding benefit, C/O Nadine CNB Bank, Indiana branch, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
NEW HOTLINE
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said his office has activated a new hotline seeking information on drug trafficking, child abuse, elder abuse and other crimes from the community.
The number is (724) 471-7777. One also can contact DADetect ives@indianacountypa.gov.
Both the phone and the email are connections to the county Detectives Bureau.
“Indiana County is our county,” Manzi said. “Each and every citizen in our county deserves to live free of the threats of drugs dealers and those who would abuse members of our vulnerable populations. We are asking that members of our community let us know what you see so that they can stop the drug dealers and abusers.”
BUSINESS BYTES
Kudos to Miracle-Ear of Indiana, which recently gave James Smith, of Clymer, “the gift of sound.”
Smith received new hearing aids through the Miracle-Ear Foundation, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that helps underserved adults and children with hearing needs.
“He is looking forward to being part of the conversations with his friends and family and cannot wait to hear the gobble of the turkeys again,” according to a news release.
FAIR FUN
The Indiana County Fair is set to come to a close Saturday after a day and night of final activities.
Then on Sunday, Ox Hill Fair will open for entries, a Harvest Day Service is set for 6:30 p.m. and a queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. A week of activities follows.
Over in Green Township, the Cookport Fair is set for Sept. 13 to 18, wrapping up the season.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
A food distribution is being offered for residents of Center Township and Homer City Borough, through Community Block Grant virus funding.
The distribution will be Oct. 9 at Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, Our Lady of the Assumption Church/Lucernemines location and Aultman Fire Department.
Those who wish to participate should register by Sept. 11 at iccap.net/updates or by calling ICCAP at (724) 463-7440 or the township at (724) 479-2688.
The guidelines allow an income level up to $36,800 for an individual; $42,050 for a family of two; $47,300 for three; $52,500 for four; $56,800 for five; $61,000 for six; $65,200 for seven and $69,400 for eight.
SUMMER SALES
Over in Saltsburg, the annual townwide yard sale is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.29 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvani agasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, who once said, “No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items to mweaver@indianagazette.net.