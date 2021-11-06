National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 15-22, and will give residents of west-central Pennsylvania the chance to impact the lives of millions of children around the world.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease.
Shoeboxes are packed for boys and girls in three age groups (2-4, 5-9 and 10-14), and share gifts like clothing, accessories, non-liquid personal hygiene items, school supplies and toys.
The ministry encourages individuals to include a “wow” item like a deflated soccer ball with a pump, baby doll, toy truck, musical instruments and stuffed animals.
Individuals may also include personal notes of encouragement and photographs. Samaritan’s Purse requests a $9 donation to ship and process each shoebox.
Shoeboxes should not include used or damaged items; war-related toys; candy or other food items; aerosols; toothpaste, lotions or liquids; medicine or vitamins; sharp objects; and fragile items.
“A simple shoebox gift made a profound impact in my own life as a 13-year-old girl growing up in communist Romania,” said Izabella McMillon, the ministry’s speakers bureau manager.
“The brand-new items in my shoebox were like a splash of color in my black and white world — and a direct answer to a specific prayer. This experience showed me God saw me and heard my prayers.
“A gift given with no strings attached can make a tangible and eternal impact — even opening the door of a child’s heart to accept the love of God in a personal way.”
Individuals can learn how to pack a shoebox, view other gift suggestions, get a “Follow Your Box” label and find the nearest drop-off location at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
In 2020, some 7,809,410 million gifts were packed nation-wide for Operation Christmas Child, with 415,403 built online.
It was a record year for Build a Shoebox Online and because of partnership in communities across the United States, more people than ever chose to participate in this way.
Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry sent more than 9,113,853 shoebox gifts to children around the world.
Locally, the West Central PA Area collected 13,835 shoebox gifts. The area encompasses the communities of Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties.
In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 9.7 million children and for most it will be their first gift.
Filled shoeboxes can be dropped off at the following locations and times:
• Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286, Commodore: 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15-18; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22
• Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, White Township: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 18 and 19; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17; 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 20; 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21; and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 22
• Hilltop Baptist Church (Blairsville campus), 35 W. Campbell St., Blairsville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18; 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19; noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21; and 7 to 9 a.m. Nov. 22