National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 16-23, and will give residents of west-central Pennsylvania the chance to impact the lives of millions of children around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shoeboxes can be dropped off locally at:
Indiana
Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, White Township
• Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
• Nov. 22, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
• Nov. 23, 8 to 10 a.m.
Commodore
Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286
• Monday, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.
• Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
• Nov. 22, 2 to 4 p.m.
• Nov. 23, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Individuals can learn how to pack a shoebox, view other gift suggestions, get a “Follow Your Box” label and find the nearest drop-off location at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
This year shoeboxes will be collected curbside at local drop-off locations, then delivered to eight processing centers.
Mask-wearing and social distancing will be observed by volunteers.