The Colonial Donation Fund is giving CHMA Inc. a “generous donation” of funding for Indiana Youth Hockey Association travel hockey scholarships and the high school senior annual Charlie Hogan Memorial Scholarship, according to scholarship officials.
This fund was established in June of 1995 to promote youth sports and aid families in affording travel hockey fees.
IYHA helps in the screening of scholarship requests. CHMA Inc. also recently received over $2,400 from the second annual alumni game, held recently at the S&T Arena.
That event is chaired by Steve Hogan.
More than $200,000 in IYHA hockey travel fees have been provided since the foundation was initiated with $27,000 also given in the Indiana Varsity hockey scholarship program.