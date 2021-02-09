Colonial Motor Mart of Indiana recently made a donation of $10,000 to Family Promise of Indiana County as the nonprofit celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
Family Promise is an organization that brings the faith community together to help families regain housing, independence and their dignity. The group fights homelessness and poverty by providing families with the necessary tools and resources to sustain a good life.
Pictured, from left, are Stan Petrigac, Colonial sales manager; Scott Hillsberry, general manager; Tim Neal, salesman; CJ Spadafora, owner; Anna Frank, Family Promise board president; Jeff Williamson, salesman; and John Latsko, general sales manager.