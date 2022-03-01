For Johnny Smith, comedy became a life saver.
Smith grew up in a hard-working, blue-collar family on the North Side of Pittsburgh and spent many years working in jobs such as construction and masonry and driving. However, Smith found himself in a very dark place following the sudden death of his wife after seven years of marriage.
The experience caused him to fall into a deep depression to where life was a cycle of work, eat and sleep. Smith considered ending it all himself, but wanted to try some things he always wanted to do before he made that choice. He tried stand-up comedy and immediately fell in love with it.
In a very literal sense, comedy saved his life. Smith has now been performing for about three years. When not performing, he also hosts the podcast “Inquizative Minds” and co-hosts the true crime podcast “Murderous State of Mind.”
Smith, along with two other guests, will be performing at the Salt Center on Saturday, March 19. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Along with the performance, concessions will be available.
Smith will be the host, Johnny Lee Dam will be the feature and Michael Whatule will be the headliner.
The Salt Center is at 718 Pine St., Saltsburg, and tickets for the show will be $15 a person for general admission.
Tickets can be purchased at John’s Pizzeria of Saltsburg, The All American Barber Shop, GG’s Gourmet Cafe or by calling (724) 599-6974.