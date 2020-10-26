Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jacksonville Presbyterian Church in Kent.
There will be good used fall and winter clothing in many sizes, and more clothing has been added this month. This is the church’s last free clothing fair of the year, so be sure to come and fill your shopping bags. Let your friends and neighbors know.
Remember, everything is free.
Masks are required.
Drive-thru turkey dinner
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd Parish will be having a drive-thru turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. All dinners will be served as drive-thru takeout. The price is $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12, and free for children age 5 and younger.
The menu consists of roast breast of turkey and stuffing, whipped potatoes with gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, fresh rolls and complimentary dessert. Frozen pierogis also will be available for purchase at $13 for 2 dozen.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg).
Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for kids younger than 12.
Proceeds benefit the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund.