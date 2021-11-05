MC Class of 1964 to meet
The Marion Center Class of 1964 will meet for lunch at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township.
Call Sue at (724) 397-2557 or Dean at (724) 349-8882 for more information.
Open house set at Derry historical society
The Dayton Area Local History Society will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. at the Marshall House Museum, 107 N. State St. Among other things, they will be celebrating the opening of the museum’s military wall in the library.
The event is a walk through to view displays, interactive activities and contests with a short program at 3 p.m.
For more information, call (814) 257-8846.