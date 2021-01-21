Drive-thru chicken dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat chicken dinner on Saturday, Feb. 6. Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu includes baked chicken, penne with homemade Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert for $10.
Homemade vegetable soup will be available for $6 a quart. Call the church office to order your dinner and/or soup at (724) 463-0420 by Monday, Feb. 1.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.