Sunday services canceled
HOMER CITY — Due to rising cases of coronavirus in the area, Homer City United Presbyterian Church is temporarily canceling Sunday services.
Members will be notified when services resume.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 Corinthians 6:12-20, “Messy Church — The Price.” We can do whatever we want, but we need to consider the price of it. Both to ourselves and also the price Christ paid to purchase us.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Thessalonians 5:1-11 and Matthew 25:14-30.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service. The sermon title is “It’s Time to Give Thanks,” based on Psalm 103:1-11 and Luke 17:11-19.
Everyone is welcome to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “O What a Year It’s Been,” is based on Psalm 123.
There will be special music, “King of Kings,” performed by Janet Laude and Peggy Citeroni.
PLUMVILLE — Presbyterian Church of Plumville will hold in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bob Santos of Search for Me Ministries will be leading worship. Sunday School will be at 9:45 a.m.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Holupki and pirohi sale
CLYMER — St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 465 Morris St., is holding a holupki and pirohi sale.
Cost is $25 for a pan of cooked and frozen holupki (amount varies), and $7 a dozen for frozen pirohi.
Call (724) 465-9882 to order.
Food Truck Festival
A Food Truck Festival fundraiser will be held until 4:30 p.m. today in the parking lot at St. Thomas More
University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
For more information, visit facebook/stmup or www.stmup.org.
Thanksgiving dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Cost is a donation. Menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll and pumpkin pie.
Please call the church office at (724) 463-0420 to place your order by Monday, Nov. 16.
GriefShare program
HOMER CITY — Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, Homer City United Methodist Church will again be hosting GriefShare, a 13-week Christ-centered grief support group and special help seminar program for those experiencing grief and loss of a loved one.
This will be held in a virtual (online) format.
GriefShare meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays online. To register, visit www.griefshare.org and use the “Find a group” listing.
There is a $15 cost for materials and book.
Contact Peggy with questions at (724) 464-7065 or citeronihome@gmail.com.
Pastoral care session
A virtual session on present and post-pandemic pastoral care will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The session will provide a background of the current pandemic impacts on Indiana County, medical interventions now and in the future, and ways pastors can help their congregations through these unprecedented times — and help themselves.
Presenters are Thomas Stutzman, director of Indiana County Emergency Management; Dr. James Dickson, EMA medical director and emergency medicine specialist; and Dr. Ralph May, chief clinical officer at the Community Guidance Center.
The meeting will be via Zoom and attendees will receive a join link after they register. To register, go to https://rb.gy/q28shy.
December ready-to-eat meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat baked chicken meals for Saturday, Dec. 5, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal consists of oven-baked chicken, penne with Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert.
Ready-to-eat meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Orders must be phoned in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 30.