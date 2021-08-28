Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to participate in the music, prayer and praise; Communion; fellowship and the message of the morning by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 397-9553.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are James 1:17-27 and Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 34:1-14 and John 6:56-69, and the sermon is titled “Words of Life.”
Communion will be conducted. Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
The youth group meets after worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Repairing Relationships — The Relationship Choice,” is based on Matthew 5:5, 7.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message this week is, “Our Ministry,” with scripture from Matthew 9:35-38.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, special music will be a solo by Pastor Will Pinos. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will. The worship set list is “Rattle!,” “King of Kings,” “Way Maker” and “See a Victory.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
We invite you to join one of two Adult Sunday School classes that meet between the worship services at 10:10 a.m. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
The Indiana County Fair will open Sunday with a Hometown Praise event at 5 p.m. for an evening of praise and worship with performances that will include Grace United Methodist Church’s worship band and quartet. Join us for Pastor Will’s message to the community.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures is Matthew 5:13-16, “REACHING FURTHER into our community, our nation, and our world with God’s grace.” As you move into the future God holds for you, God has placed you in this community on purpose and for a purpose. Let your light shine!
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker the Rev. Paul Morris will deliver a message titled “Windows of Hope.”
Scripture is Galatians 5:5.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m. A church picnic will be held at Blue Spruce Park.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Jesus Heals.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Opened Eyes.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch.13:1-18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Booster Shots for Faith.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
‘Gather by the river’ worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to its “gather by the river” worship service, led by Pastor John Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
While worshipers that day are asked to bring their own chair to worship, chairs will be available for those who need one. Parking is available down by the river.
In the event of rain, we will worship in the church. We look forward to seeing you by the river celebrating in the beauties of God’s world.
Summer Bash
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will have a Summer Bash from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lucernemines site.
There will be a basket raffle and a 50-50 raffle. Homemade haluski, stuffed cabbage, hot sausage sandwiches with onions and peppers, kielbasa sandwiches and ice cream sundaes will be available to purchase.
All are welcome.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.