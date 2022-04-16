Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site.
If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries.
These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Healing Spring event
Fire Now Ministries will host a Healing Spring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Toretti Auditorium in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
God has a plan and a purpose for your life, no matter who you are. We want you to join us to discover the blessings, healings and breakthroughs that are possible through Jesus.
Come as you are and be impacted by this free event.
Seating is limited.
Evangelist Jeremy Puckett is a United States Marine and former Allegheny County police officer.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Serpentine Prophecy Series
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, will host The Serpentine Prophecy Series to consider historical roots of spiritualism and the occult.
The series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues at 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Millions of North Americans have lost loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic, and for many, the sudden, isolating nature of the disease has left them searching for resolution.
In their search, some have gone as far as to attempt to contact their recently deceased loved ones. And history shows this is far from rare. Whenever a mass tragedy has hit the world, reports of contact with the dead have risen as well.
But how did this fascination with contacting the dead first begin? What are its historical roots? And are people really connecting with their dead loved ones?
Debuting Thursday at the Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in a four-part documentary-style series, The Serpentine Prophecy will explore these questions in detail, looking at ancient and modern history and the teachings of the Bible for answers.
This series, hosted by Voice of Prophecy/Director Shawn Boonstra, will compare history with the Bible to address questions such as: When did the idea of making contact with the dead first take hold? Does Bible prophecy have anything to say about this phenomenon? What’s really behind the door of America’s most haunted room?
Following each documentary presentation, local moderator Pastor Josiah Hill will lead a study and discussion on the session’s topic.
Admission is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Boonstra’s book “Draining the Styx.”
To register or for additional information on this event, call (724) 465-6862 or email indiana sda15701@gmail.com.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will host a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with guest speaker Michele Huey.
Local author and well known for her “God, Me and a Cup of Tea” column, Huey will be present to share her message, “Beautiful in God’s Eyes.”
Her books will be on display and available for purchase.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 30 by contacting Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite tea cup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs, homemade alfredo sauce, homemade sausage and mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells, salad, bread, desserts and beverages.
Takeout is available.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
