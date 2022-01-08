Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We have reached the beginning of the new year, but it doesn’t mean we rest here. Possibilities and needs lie before us. Worshipping together will enable us to be stronger in our faith and outreach. Join us Sunday to help in furthering God’s cause.
Communion will be served; prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship is an important part of the worship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Isaiah 43:1-7 and Luke 3:15-17, 21-22.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion Celebration worship at 11 a.m.
On Baptism of the Lord Sunday, the Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Inheritance of Love,” based on Matthew 3:13-17. There will be music from the organ, Chancel Choir and Children’s Choir.
Church services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at www.calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
Worzbyt is continuing a four-week series on the Sermon on the Mount. This week’s sermon is titled “Lessons from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: Piety.” Scripture is Matthew 6:1-21.
Communion will be celebrated.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are I Corinthians 12:12-31a and Luke 3:15-17, 21-23a, and the sermon is titled “Called, Connected, and Commissioned.”
Elders and deacons will be installed. Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair starts a new, six-week Winter Wellness Series. His message for both services is “Spiritual Wellness,” with scripture from John 5:1-18. Steve Wadsworth will share his testimony.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos: “Holy Water,” “King of Kings,” “House of Miracles” and “Homecoming.”
Blair’s new sermon series will address wellness in all areas of our lives: Jan. 9, Spiritual Wellness; Jan. 16, Financial Wellness; Jan. 23, Physical Wellness; Jan. 30, Balance for Wellness; Feb. 6, Emotional Wellness; and Feb. 13, Relational Wellness.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for Baptism of the Lord Sunday. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Passing Through the Waters.” Scripture is Isaiah 43:1-7.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The message title is “God is in the Waiting,” with scripture from Micah 7:7 and Lamentations 3:24-26.
The Rev. Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message is “Jesus Says ... Don’t Get Lost.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will be starting a new series of messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am the Bread of Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua Joshua 16:1-19:51. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Redemption.”
The message for the month of January is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Guest speaker
The Rev. Daniel Guerra from Tulsa, Okla., will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Daniel was born in the border town of Harlingen, Texas, and at a young age got involved in a gang and started taking illegal drugs, which resulted in problems with law enforcement. Guerra’s parents thought a change of environment would make a difference in his life, resulting in him relocating to the greater Los Angles area. The results of the move did not help and Guerra struggled with the same problems. Out of desperation, Guerra moved to live with one of his relatives in Tulsa. This move would be life-changing, it was in Tulsa that he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, and received his call to the ministry.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286 in White Township. For more information go to www.indianachurch.com.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month.
This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Orthodox Christmas services
SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City will hold the following Christmas and Theophany services:
• Sunday, Jan. 9, Sunday after Christmas. 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy; Remembering the Relatives of Our Lord: King David, Joseph the Betrothed, and James, brother of the Lord; Feast of the Holy First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior with the blessing of water
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office at (724) 463-0420 for more information.
Zion’s Food Pantry goes inside
After a year of drive-through food distributions, Zion Lutheran Church’s Food Pantry will set up shop inside the church beginning Jan. 15.
On the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, each family will receive a three-bag quantity of food. Participants will enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side.
After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they will exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required, but masks must be worn.