Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Thessalonians 2:9-13 and Matthew 23:1-12.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will celebrate “All Saints Day” on Sunday.
At 9:30 a.m., the Rev. Richard Cassel will lead a special service, which will include the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper and special prayers of remembrance and thanksgiving for the saints of our church, as well as for those whom we have known and loved.
Everyone is welcome to worship with us. We continue to follow distancing and masking guidelines.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 Corinthians 5:1-13; 2 Corinthians 2:5-11, “Messy Church — Discipline with a Purpose.” A scandal in the church should lead to discipline; but discipline with an intended outcome.
The Lord’s Supper will be observed. Road rally to follow worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Promised Land,” is based on Revelation 7:9-17.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Presbyterian Church of Plumville will hold in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Randy Stear will lead worship. Sunday school will be at 9:45 a.m.
Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Shoebox drop-off site sought in Punxs’y area
A church is sought in the Punxsutawney area to partner as an Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off location for the west-central Pennsylvania area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Volunteers collect these gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 to 23, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. Because of COVID-19 concerns this year, each location will offer a curbside drop-off option.
For more information or questions, church leaders may contact Karla Sunderlin, area coordinator, via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456 as soon as possible with the ministry’s deadline fast approaching.
If a drop-off cannot be found in the Punxsutawney area, shoeboxes will have to be taken to the next closest location in Indiana, Purchase Line, DuBois or Curwensville.
Also, those who wish to build an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift online can choose from a list of items and adding a personal note of encouragement and photo.
Operation Christmas Child will pack your shoebox for a suggested donation of $25. Shoeboxes built online also help ensure the ministry has a continued presence in hard-to-reach places.
The world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, Operation Christmas Child, uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show God’s love to children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease. To pack a shoebox online, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
You can create an online goal page through Build a Shoebox online, upload an image or logo, write an encouraging message and decide how many shoeboxes you want others to pack.
Operation Christmas Child will send you a unique link for your goal page so you can share it by email or on social media.
Then, you can watch your goal tracker, as it represents more children being blessed with the Gospel message.
Drive-thru turkey dinner
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd Parish will be having a drive-thru turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
All dinners will be served as drive-thru takeout. The price is $12 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12, and free for children age 5 and younger. The menu consists of roast breast of turkey and stuffing, whipped potatoes with gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, fresh rolls and complimentary dessert.
Frozen pierogis also will be available for purchase at $13 for 2 dozen.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg). Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for kids younger than 12. Proceeds benefit the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund.
Election Day Italian dinner
CORAL — An Election Day Italian dinner will be held Tuesday in the social hall at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, First Street, Coral.
The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children. Cash only. The menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, roll and dessert. Meals will be brought out to your car. Pre-order is strongly recommended by calling Connie Diven at (724) 479-9542.
For more information, email cdiven@dioceseofgreensburg.org, call (724) 479-9161 or visit http://www.olaparishpa.org.
Christmas giveaway
Pine Grove Church of God will host a Christmas giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
Items include clothing, toys, household goods and much more.
Drive-thru pasta meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Nov. 7.
Cost is $10 per meal and consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Nov. 2. Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center is having its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
Vendors/crafters include Tupperware by Melissa, Melissa’s Mega Bling — Paparazzi, Damsel in Destress, Bartus Artworks, Buck Run Honey, Black Bear Pines Crafts, Thimble Linda’s Crafts and Little Critters, Shultz Hollow Carving, Potions and Pens by Cindi and Snap To-It. There will be a wide variety of crafts including primitives, crocheted items, table runners, quilted items, wood furnishings, jewelry, soaps, lotions, calligraphy, artwork, towels and much more.
Come out and get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
There will be themed baskets and individual items for sale.
Homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup will be sold by the pint and quart. Lunch items are available to-go.
Safety guidelines will be followed. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to the ongoing operation of the outreach center.
Call (724) 463-0420 for more information.
Food Truck Festival
A Food Truck Festival fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the parking lot at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
For more information, visit facebook/stmup or www.stmup.org.
Thanksgiving dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Cost is a donation. Menu is turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll and pumpkin pie. Please call the church office at (724) 463-0420 to place your order by Monday, Nov. 16.