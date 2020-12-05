Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Services canceled
Curry Run Church on Route 422 near Shelocta has canceled services until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worship services
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service. Her message is titled “What About Mary?,” based on Luke 1:26-38 and Matthew 1:18-25. Everyone is welcome to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are I Corinthians Isaiah 40:1-11 and II Peter 3:8-15a.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Isaiah 9:1-7, “And He Will Be Called … Mighty God.” Why did God take on human flesh? Because people were “walking in darkness.” The darkness of sin. Yet into the darkness will come the Light of the Messiah. We are to know him as “Mighty God.” But a light is to come.
The Lord’s Supper will be observed.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Cleaning Up,” is based on Isaiah 40:1-11.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Presbyterian Church of Plumville will hold in-house worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday in Advent.
Bob Santos of Search for Me Ministries will lead worship. Sunday school will be at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome; however, masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed.
Women’s Christmas Tea
Since the community can’t be together this year, members of Ambrose Baptist Church didn’t want to miss seeing everyone and will offer its annual Women’s Christmas Tea as a drive-thru event this year.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 22 Georgeville Road, Marion Center.
Gift bags will contain a homemade ornament, a devotional book, snack and, of course, tea.
For those who would like to participate, the church will collect items for the Visiting Nurse Association.
Monetary donations will be accepted, as well as items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements and toiletries.
Food sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, will have a food sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12.
Items for sale are holupki, pierogies, soups and nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls.
No orders will be taken.
For more information, call (724) 479-3656.