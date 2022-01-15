Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us as we reinforce our understanding of God’s goodness and faithfulness to meet the unexpected twist and turns that can throw us off balance.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Isaiah 62:1-5 and John 2:1-11.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Life is Difficult,” based on Act 2: 43-47. There will be music from the organ and Chancel Choir.
Sunday Christian Education Classes are also available for all ages with more details at calvarychurchpa.com.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at www.calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8 nearme.com/pennsylvnia/indiana/christ-episcopal -church/6408255/.
o o o
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
Worzbyt is continuing a four-week series on the Sermon on the Mount. This week’s sermon is titled “Lessons from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: The World.” Scripture is Matthew 6:19-7:12.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 19 and Luke 4:14-21, and the sermon is titled “Today.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Good Tidings of Great JOY: The Fifth Pillar of Joy — Forgiveness,” is based on Colossians 3:12-17.
We will be celebrating the baptism of Jesus this week.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his Winter Wellness Series with a message for us on “Financial Wellness,” with scripture from Proverbs 6:1-11. Grace Church’s finance chair, Frank Kinter, will share information about financial wellness.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos: “Graves Into Gardens,” “Great Are You Lord,” “Way Maker” and “Build My Life.”
Blair’s new sermon series will address wellness in all areas of our lives: Jan. 16, Financial Wellness; Jan. 23, Physical Wellness; Jan. 30, Balance for Wellness; Feb. 6, Emotional Wellness; and Feb. 13, Relational Wellness.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message is “Jesus Says ... Be Compassionate.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am the Light of the World.” The church will observe the Sanctity of Human Life in the service.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 20:1-21:45. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Reconciliation.”
The message for the month of January is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
This dinner is Swiss steak and is eat-in or takeout. We are accepting advance orders beginning Monday. Please call the church office between office hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday) at (724) 694-8333.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Please contact Sandy E. at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Eat in or takeout is available.