Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join our congregation as we follow the Hebrews 10:25 — “Forsake not the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the or much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
Worship does not involve just our use of words. Worship is an action and personal commitment. Authentic worship leads us to give; financially, yes, but devotion leads us to personal dedication before a world that is watching us.
Evaluate your worship. Worship is our survival kit for people today. Join us: Let’s help to strengthen the church’s outreach.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship and the weekly message from God’s Word are important parts of the worship service.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Philippians 3:4-14 and John 12:1-8.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join this fifth Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lost & Found: Anger and Hurt,” based on Luke 15:1-3; 25-32. There will be music from the children’s choir, the organ and Chancel choir. Learning to Worship, grades K-3, will be offered during the worship along with nursery service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Come and join Calvary for a meet and greet soup and sandwich luncheon on Sunday in the dining room following the worship, sponsored by the Mission Committee.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Being Brazen.” Scripture focus will be John 12:1-8.
The church will be hosting a Maundy Thursday service on April 14. At 6 p.m. there will be a light dinner with service including Communion to follow in the social hall. All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship on the fifth Sunday in Lent at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 51, 1-12 and John 12:1-8, 20-33, and the sermon is titled “No Cross, No Crown.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
The choir and youth group will meet after worship Sunday to plan Holy Week services.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message for both services is “Being Great in God’s Eyes,” with scripture from 1 Peter 5:1-6. We will celebrate the sacrament of Holy Communion, and Lainey Ellen Evans will be baptized at the 11 a.m. service.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the prelude will be a piano duet by Beth Blair and Shanda Tomer, and the choir anthem will be “The Holy Heart.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “The Lion and The Lamb,” “Cornerstone,” “Blessed Be Your Name,” “God of Revival” and “Build My Life.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming messages: April 24 is Humor Sunday with Pastor Caleb Fugate preaching, and May 1, “Engage.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Moving Forward, Not Looking Back,” based on Psalm 32:1-7 and Philippians 3:4b-14.
Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
The Lord’s Supper will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Give Us Victory.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler continues the series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “The Coming Comforter.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 78:1-41. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Righteous Judge.”
The message for the month of March is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold worship services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will be preaching “The King Destroys Nations.” Everyone is welcome.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Takeout is available.
Perspectives on the Cross
Plan to join Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St., Indiana, for our closing Lent service at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter. There will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
Midweek Lenten online services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will be posting midweek Lenten services on Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page.
Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following: April 6: Service of prayer and service.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mr. Rogers.” Dates and topics are as follows: April 6, Important Things to Remember.
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920 or you may sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, will not be meeting during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
Lenten services
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Lenten series
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
Wednesday’s message is “Games People Play: Twenty Questions.”
The church also will have a Lenten Bible Study following Max Lucado’s He Chose the Nails on Mondays at 3 p.m. through Lent.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Easter program
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy will present the Easter message, “What Jesus Came to Do,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the academy, located at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside.
Mrs. Susan Wilson will direct the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students in presenting this profound message.
Mrs. Marissa Bruno’s high school band will perform its spring concert following the drama presentation.
Ms. Jeniece Duchon’s art students will have their work on display, and the Parent/Teacher Foundation will serve refreshments.
Bring family, friends and neighbors for an evening of fellowship as we prepare ourselves for the Easter season. There is no charge. You will be blessed!
Easter egg hunts
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold the Great Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the church courtyard.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Home Chapel, 50 Juniper St., will hold a community Easter egg hunt for children age 1 to 12 starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
The event is free. There will be food, drinks and fun.
Ladies Lunch canceled
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May.
Brass band performance
DERRY — The Blairsville Brass Band will be joining Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Roll sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, will hold a nut, apricot and poppyseed roll sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
No orders will be taken; it will be curbside order and delivery.
Paska bread also will be sold.
Craft and vendor show
PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
There will be many crafts, Alpaca products, food and much more. Also new this year will be a food truck by Patty’s Country Cookin’.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 for more information.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
She has social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and is a featured speaker on the Christian Women Speakers website.
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/womenevent2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Healing Spring event
Fire Now Ministries will host a Healing Spring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Toretti Auditorium in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
God has a plan and a purpose for your life, no matter who you are. We want you to join us to discover the blessings, healings and breakthroughs that are possible through Jesus.
Come as you are and be impacted by this free event.
Seating is limited.
Evangelist Jeremy Puckett is a United States Marine and former Allegheny County police officer.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will host a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with guest speaker Michele Huey.
Local author and well known for her “God, Me and a Cup of Tea” column, Huey will be present to share her message, “Beautiful in God’s Eyes,” Her books will be on display and available for purchase.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 30 by contacting Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite tea cup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.