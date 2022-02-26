Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us as we are endeavoring to strengthen and revive the principles that Christ laid down for His Church. Absence in the Church attendance; lack of knowledge of His Word — both have allowed the thought that there are other places to satisfy our assembly. We need to remember that excuses are not valid guidelines for our lives. Join in adding strength for this present time.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Exodus 34:29-35 and Luke 9:28-36.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Transfiguration Sunday worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Pivot. Pivot. Pivot,” based on Luke 9: 28-36. There will be music from the children’s choir and organ. The Chancel choir will sing a premiere of composer Daniel Perlongo’s “Love Like Jesus” based on scripture in I Corinthians. Perlongo is Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s emeritus professor of composition. His music has been performed worldwide.
Nursery service is available during the service. Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Changed.” Scripture focus will be Luke 9:28-43.
Communion will be celebrated to recognize our Lord’s Transfiguration.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. on Transfiguration of the Lord Sunday with Elder Vonnie Roser.
Scriptures are Exodus 34:29-30:35 and Matthew 17:1-9, and the sermon is titled “On the Mountaintop.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series on Answered Prayer with a message on “The Power of Persistent Prayer,” with scripture from Luke 18:1-8.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the prelude and offertory will be played by the Agape Bells, which is directed by Debra Moore.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Good Grace,” “Relentless,” “King Of My Heart” and “Build My Life.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Blair’s Answered Prayer series: March 6: The Power of Persuasive Prayer; and March 13: How to Pray for God’s Special Work.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Jackie Greene.
The sermon title is “Life Through the Spirit: The Father We Always Wanted,” based on Romans 8:12-17.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “At the Final Trumpet.” Scripture is 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “Jesus Says ... Care for the Least.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will bring a special message called “Prepare to Meet Thy God.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 22, 16 and 72. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Chief Shepherd.”
The message for the month of February is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Study in Ruth concludes this week
The series of messages on the book of Ruth concludes this Sunday at Bible Baptist Church. Each week in February covered one chapter, unfolding a great story of love and devotion.
From affliction and affection, to serving and reaping, to a secret plan to reach a certain goal. This week in chapter four, we will see that God has a greater plan that goes beyond the story of Ruth. We can only see what is in the present, but God has much more in store. It could well be called The Iceberg Effect.
The pastor and church family invite our friends and neighbors to join in fellowship, and worship each Sunday at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
Child evangelism event
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is holding a child evangelism event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Blairsville First United Methodist Church, 50 Walnut St.
Girls and boys ages 3 to 12 are invited to celebrate at a Valentine’s Day party with games, Bible stories and snacks.
Please RSVP to Helen at (724) 248-1038. Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy a drink and a snack.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown bag lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to their Bible Study group.
Join us as we look closely at the Bible from beginning to end, as we study the need for God’s mercy in the study “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Ethnic dinner
HOMER CITY — An ethnic dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St.
Dinners will be available for takeout. An eat-in option also will be offered. Halupki, pierogies, halushki, kolbassi, as well as dessert will be served.
Ash Wednesday services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to worship on Ash Wednesday, March 2, as we begin the holy season of Lent. There will be two services to choose from that day.
The first service will be held at noon. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation, a hymn and spoken portions of the liturgy.
For those not able to come at noon, a service will be held at 7 p.m. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation and portions of the liturgy.
We encourage all church and community members to worship with us as we begin this season of following our Lord Jesus to his death and resurrection so that we might have eternal life.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 in the sanctuary.
o o o
PENN RUN — Harmony United Presbyterian Church, 2271 Route 553, will offer an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2. Communion will be celebrated and ashes will be given.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will hold its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 with imposition of ashes and communion.
Perspectives on the Cross
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will hold its Ash Wednesday service March 2 with its traditional Ash Wednesday worship including imposition of ashes. The Rev. Daniel Little is preaching at the 7 p.m. service.
On the succeeding five Wednesdays, March 9 through April 6, there will be services of evening prayer to focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.
Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion. These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join your Calvary for these meaningful times of preparation.
Ash Wednesday and Lenten services
Two members of the Trinity 3-2-1 Ministry have announced times and locations for Ash Wednesday and Lenten liturgies.
Ash Wednesday services will take place at 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, and at 7 p.m. at Luther Chapel, Coral.
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 6, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Lenten series
Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings beginning March 2.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys (a follow-up to Promise Keepers) will establish once again a series of Grit Guy meetings during Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during five Fridays beginning March 4.
The lead-off speaker will be Patrick Williams. Williams is a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and retired from the Keystone Generating Station. He is married to Cathy and together they are the parents of several children. He has a powerful family message to share.
Both Pastor Tom Spiker of First Christian Church and Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb are assisting with the 2022 Lenten Grit Guys program.
All men are encouraged to take this extra step of faith during this upcoming season of Lent, Friday, March 4, through Friday, April 1.
These Dutch-treat breakfasts will be “order from the menu.”
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Take out is available. For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
She has social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and is a featured speaker on the Christian Women Speakers website.
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided.
Registration can be done online at bit.ly/womenevent2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.