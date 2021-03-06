Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the third Sunday of Lent.
Scripture is John 5:1-14, “A Season of Miracles — Miracle of the Impossible.” An impossible healing (the paralytic at the pool) is evidence that the impossible can happen and perhaps even God calls on us to do the impossible.
The Lord’s Supper will be observed.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week three of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Easter for the Disillusioned.” Scripture is Ecclesiastes 2:14-26.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the third Sunday in Lent.
Scriptures are Exodus 10:1-17 and John 2:13-22.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page. All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday, which will include special music by Kathy Lyon. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos, who will give the message “An Anchor of Prayer” with scripture from Ephesians 1:15-23.
We are looking forward to Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, March 28. Stations of the Cross will be available throughout the week, and the Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Easter services will be held at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
All services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. Air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
Tune in live on Facebook each Wednesday at 7 p.m. for “TableTalk” with Pastor Bill, and on Thursdays at noon for “Connect the Dots” with Pastor Kathy.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 South Ridge Road, invites everyone to join its indoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, the third Sunday of Lent.
The Scripture lesson is from John 2:13-22, “Again & Again, We Are Shown the Way.”
Our service is also offered online. Contact the church office, (724) 354-2352, for details. The service also is downloaded on the church website following the service.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Donna Kanyan will lead the worship service. Her message is titled “Righteous Anger,” based on John 2:13-16.
Everyone is invited to worship. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “TEACHINGS: Risking Challenge,” is based on Matthew 22:15-22.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church invites everyone to join its 11 a.m. morning worship service. Your participation in music, prayer, Communion and the message of the morning by Pastor Prewitt Duncan is extended.
Easter activities will be announced for future participation.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online.
You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net.
Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Friday: Pastor Bill Blair, “I am the way”
• March 19: The Rev. Ray Degenkolb, “If you love me”
• March 26: Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
• Good Friday, April 2: To be determined
Easter egg hunt
The Great Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in the courtyard of Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, for children pre-K to fifth grade.
The public is invited.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is April 17.
We will be following all CDC guidelines.
Roll sale
Ss. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church at Columbia and Main streets, Homer City, will hold a curbside order sale of nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and beginning at 9 a.m. March 13.
No orders will be taken.