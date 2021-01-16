Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 8:1-13, “Messy Church — Hold Your Cards.” Christians exercise their freedom — responsibly.
Ordination and Installation of elders and deacons to take place.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold the following Sunday worship services: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m.
Lay worship leader for Sunday is the Rev. Hosea Nabors.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled “Look! See!,” based on Scripture from John 1:43-51.
Everyone is invited to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Samuel 3:1-20 and John 1:43-51.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
Orthodox Christmas service
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church has scheduled the following Orthodox Christmas and Theophany service:
6 p.m. Monday: Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ with the blessing of water.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat chicken dinner on Saturday, Feb. 6. Pickup is at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center between 4 and 6 p.m. Menu includes baked chicken, penne with homemade Alfredo sauce, corn, roll and dessert for $10.
Homemade vegetable soup will be available for $6 a quart. Call the church office to order your dinner and/or soup at (724) 463-0420 by Monday, Feb. 1.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Price is $30 for two snacks and lunch. For more information, call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 17.