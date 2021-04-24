Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I John 3:16-24 and John 10:11-18.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Psalm 148. Reminder that this week is Crash Sunday; bring your coin offerings for missions.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 23, I John 3:16-24 and the sermon is “The Shepherd’s Psalm.” Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg will have special music. All are welcome.
The church is following mask and social distancing guidelines.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. from or near the church parking lot. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and the youth group meets at noon.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healing From the One Who was Hurt.” The scripture text is Hebrews 4:14-16.
Kathy Lyon will provide special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service. At the 11 a.m. contemporary service, Pastor Will Pinos will lead worship music: “Chain Breaker,” “Holy Water,” “Run To The Father” and “The Stand.”
Mark your calendar for the Pentecost musical/play, “Heaven Came Down,” in the sanctuary on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 12:4-11, “Messy Church — The Good and the Grace.” Christians work for the common good, in some ways this is God’s grace in action.
Special called congregational meeting after worship.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week one of our series in 1 John. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Walking in the Light.”
Scripture is 1 John 1:1-2:2.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heart of Grace Church, 184 Route 119 North, Indiana.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Jacksonville U.P. Church.
There will be lots of gently used and new clothing in many sizes available. Many new children’s items have been added this month.
Come and fill your shopping bags. Everything is free for the taking.
Masks must be worn.
Spring craft fair
COMMODORE — A spring craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 East.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch.
Masks are optional.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.