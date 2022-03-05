Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
You are invited to join us in worship and fellowship. With church attendance dropping drastically in our country, we need to redouble our efforts and energies for strength, faithfulness and consistency. We need not get lost and overwhelmed in the chaos. Return to what worked: Align yourself with biblical believers.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Become a partner with us for increasing God’s outreach.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 10:8b-13 and Luke 4:1-13.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join this first Sunday of Lent Communion worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lost and Found: In the Beginning,” based on Genesis 3:1-13. There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir.
Nursery service is available during the service. Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Who Do I Serve?” Scripture focus will be Luke 4:1-13.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship for the first Sunday in Lent at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scripture is Luke 14:15-24, and the sermon is titled “Table Talk.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
The choir, youth group and confirmation class will meet after worship.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “LOVE: The Finale,” is based on 1 Corinthians 13.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series on Answered Prayer with a message on “The Power of Persuasive Prayer,” with scripture from Exodus 32:9-14.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will be singing “Lord, Listen to Your Children Praying.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “Overcome,” “Death Arrested,” “Fullness” and “The Blessing.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Blair’s Answered Prayer Series concludes on March 13 with “How to Pray for God’s Special Work.”
Upcoming Lenten messages: March 20, “Prayer in the Quiet of the Night”; March 27, “Welcome Home”; and April 3, “The One Who Serves.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Donna Kanouff.
The sermon title is “Forty Day — Challenge or Growth?,” based on Psalm 91:1-2 and Luke 4:1-13.
The Lord’s Supper will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service and Communion at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Be One of Us.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will begin a new series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “A Meal to Remember.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 42 and 43. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Great Healer.”
The message for the month of March will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Guest speaker
The Rev. Herb Flint will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Flint has served in all different aspects of pastoral ministry for more than 40 years. Since 2015, He has served as executive director of Calvary Ministries International-Global Inc. located in Fort Wayne, Ind. CMI-Global is a fellowship of ministers and churches, of which Cornerstone Worship Center is a part, and exists for the purpose of helping to establish and strengthen local churches.
As executive director, Flint serves and aids the general overseer, the Rev. Dennis Kutzner. He also serves as a liaison to the ministers and churches of CMI-Global.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Bible prophecy series
Pastor McCaulley will begin a new series Sunday at Bible Baptist Church.
Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many questions have been expressed about how current events may fit into Bible prophecy. Too many answers are based on opinion and have no Bible merit. This creates a lot of confusion and the spread of misinformation.
The series on prophecy will be based solely on the Bible, as the Word of God. The pastor does not profess to know all the answers, but will share from many years of ministry and study. The message this Sunday is titled “The Foundation of Prophecy.” A structure is only as strong as its foundation.
The morning worship service begins at 11 a.m. and will be posted on Facebook shortly after noon under James McCaulley.
The pastor and church family extend an invitation to the public to attend and share in worship Bible study.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township, and information can be obtained by calling (724) 349-3557.
Prayer services for Ukraine
Grace Church will host two Community Prayer Services on Monday, at noon and 6 p.m.
Outwardly focusing on the war in Ukraine, we will gather for prayer, worship and scripture. There will be traditional hymns and acoustic contemporary music.
Please help us spread the word about the prayer services throughout the community. Invite family, friends and neighbors to join you in this service. Prayer changes things.
Pastor Will Pinos will lead the prayer services. The community is invited to join us in the sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana.
Perspectives on the Cross
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will continue Lent services every Wednesday, March 9 through April 6.
Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join Calvary Presbyterian Church for these meaningful times of preparation.
Midweek Lenten online services
BLAIRSVILLE — Beginning Wednesday, the Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will be posting midweek Lenten services on the church’s Facebook page.
Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following dates: March 9: Lenten service of vespers; March 16: Service of Healing — Smaligo will be joined by the Rev. Sara Lee Faulkner; March 23: Scriptural Stations of the Cross; March 30: Taize service; and April 6: Service of prayer and service.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mr. Rogers.” Dates and topics are as follows: March 9, Forward by Joanne Rogers, “Jesus — living as human as the rest of us”; March 16, The Courage to be Yourself, “Jesus — being God’s Son”; March 23, Understand Love, “1 Corinthians 13 — Love is …”; March 30, The Challenges of Inner Discipline, “Jesus teaches discipline”; April 6, Important Things to Remember.
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920 or you may sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, will not be meeting during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
Lenten services
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Lenten series
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
Wednesday’s message is “Games People Play: Solitaire.”
The church also will have a Lenten Bible Study following Max Lucado’s He Chose the Nails on Mondays at 3 p.m. through Lent.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys (a follow-up to Promise Keepers) will establish once again a series of Grit Guy meetings during Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during five Fridays in Lent.
Both Pastor Tom Spiker of First Christian Church and Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb are assisting with the 2022 Lenten Grit Guys program.
All men are encouraged to take this extra step of faith during this season of Lent through Friday, April 1.
These Dutch-treat breakfasts will be “order from the menu.”
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Please contact Rich at (724) 694-9528 to reserve your seat.
No Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will not be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch in March or April due to the Derry Area Lenten luncheons and Holy Week. We hope to see you in May.
Craft and vendor show
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Crafters and vendors are still being accepted.
Contact (724) 694-8333 for more information.
Following the vendor show, the church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall.
This will be an eat-in or take-out dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake.
You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at (724) 694-8333.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/women event2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.