Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ephesians 3:14-21 and John 6:1-21.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 145, John 6:1-13, and the sermon is titled “What are we waiting for?” Lily Carone will have special music.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
Crete is collecting canned goods for the Love Basket, a volunteer church-sponsored food pantry for Indiana County this month.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon “ Life’s Healing Choices: Letting Go — The Commitment Choice” is based on Matthew 11:28 and Matthew 5:5.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold two services Sunday.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, there will be special music by a trumpet trio and a solo by Jean Rickard with Scott Cramer on the piano. Worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service will be led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The Path.” The message title is “Getting Help Along the Way,” with scripture from Proverbs 15:19-22. Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Acts 7:44-53 and 2 Timothy 3:14-17, “Gathering, Growing, and Reaching — Pt. 2.” Gathering together to learn the Bible and applying it to our lives is a critically important activity, or as the church mission statement says, “GATHERING TOGETHER to learn, teach, and believe in God’s word.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week nine of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “High Noon at the Well.” Scripture is John 4:7-30.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Joshua and the Battle of Jericho.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “The Way to Heaven.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch.12:1-17. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Walking With God.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Christmas comes to Zion
The congregation of Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church couldn’t gather to celebrate Christmas in 2020. Now it’s making up for it, and everyone is invited to join in.
Zion will celebrate Christmas in July at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a traditional service. Special music will begin at 9:15. Yuletide decorations will bedeck the air-conditioned church.
All members of the community are welcome to participate in Christmas in July. Zion’s usual 5:30 p.m. service will not take place on Saturday.
Love Basket
The Love Basket, a nonprofit, all-volunteer emergency food assistance program for Indiana County, is sponsoring a midyear church food drive to restock its shelves.
Area churches and individuals are invited to participate during this weekend by collecting nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and meat, cereal and peanut butter are especially needed. The items may then be delivered to the Love Basket warehouse in the Church of Christ at 225 East Pike, White Township, between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Alternate arrangements can be made as necessary. All food is distributed through Indiana County churches.
For more information, call (724) 349-3787.
Book Tea
The Prayer Committee of Grace United Methodist church is hosting a Book Tea featuring Jan Woodard’s book, “Texting Through Cancer,” on Aug. 14 in the church fellowship hall.
The committee is excited to celebrate the special role Jan played in enhancing the prayer life of Grace Church and the greater Indiana area. Through her writing, she was able to lead so many to a deeper prayer life.
Jan’s twin sister, Marilyn Emanuel, will be the main speaker for the morning and Jan’s daughters, Julie Woodard and Tara Woodard-Lehman, also will share a bit of inspiration.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for tea and light refreshments catered by Sandy’s Custom Cuisine.
Space is limited, so please RSVP for the event by July 31. Sign up in the Welcome Center or call the church at (724) 463-8535.
Copies of Jan’s book will be available for purchase at the event.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There are lots of new items that need to find new homes — and everything is free, including a highchair, recumbent bike, lawn chairs, area rug, knick-knacks and more. Come fill a shopping bag or bring a truck.
Vacation Bible School
Indiana Gospel Hall, South Fifth and Locust streets, Indiana, will present “The Conquerors!” Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The event is free and all are welcome.
For more information, call (724) 388-2705 or (724) 463-0968.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Plumville Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Jesus Loves You,” from 10 a.m. to noon July 31, with a program at 11:40.
Lunch will be provided for the whole family immediately following.
Follow the church on its Facebook page, Presbyterian Church of Plumville.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6 for grades pre-K to fifth grade (completed). The event is free and all are welcome.
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
o o o
PENN RUN — Harmony United Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Country Junction,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event is open to children in pre-K through fifth grade.
Call (724) 801-8106 for registration.
Pastor installation
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join in worship Sunday in this time of commitment, joy and celebration as the Rev. John M. Smaligo is installed as the church’s called pastor.
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Kara Probst, dean of Conference 4 of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod, performing the installation, and the Rev. Sara Lee-Faulkner, former assistant to the bishop and interim pastor of Holy Trinity Luthern Church, Irwin, will be preaching.
All pastors and deacons are invited to join in the procession and to sit together for this service. Upon arrival at the church, you will be greeted and directed to the room to gather. Those wishing to vest, the color of the stole will be green.
All are welcome to join this special service.
Pulled pork dinner
CREEKSIDE — Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 5 Points Road, will hold a take-out pulled pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
The meal consists of a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and a cookie.
Dinners must be preordered. Call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many meals, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/HarmonyGroveLC before Monday.
Proceeds will be donated to our local fire departments.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — A camp meeting will be held July 30 through Aug. 6 at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. with evangelist Michael Werle.
There will be children and youth programs daily.
Jacobs Brothers in concert
The Jacobs Brothers of Dillsburg will be presenting a concert of gospel music during the 10:45 a.m. service Aug. 1 at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana.
The public is invited to attend this special service.
Back to School Giveaway and Community Day
CHERRY TREE — The annual Back to School Giveaway, which takes place every year on the second Saturday of August, will be held Aug. 14 at Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240.
Come and receive school supplies, coats, socks, shoes and more for the upcoming 2021-22 school year in a drive-thru experience. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the giveaway begins at 9, all while supplies last.
After your pickup, feel free to drive over to the pavilion behind the church for Community Day, where we will enjoy breakfast and lunch items, depending on the time you come, as well as games, bounce houses and more.
There is no cost. We would love to meet you. For more information, contact the church at (814) 743-5532.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
