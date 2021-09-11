Special service
BLAIRSVILLE — Join Hebron Lutheran Church, 195 N. Liberty St., on Sunday for “God’s Work. Our Hands.”
Hebron will be honoring the first responders — fire department, ambulance and the police who serve our community, at our 10:45 a.m. worship service, led by the Rev. John Smaligo. We are celebrating who we are — one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron has been collecting new teddy bears to be given to the first responders to assist children during emergency situations. They have also assembled care packages for those who seek help in a local shelter facility.
All are invited to this service, helping us give thanks for those who serve in our community. It is a day to celebrate the men and women who freely give their service.
Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are suggested.
Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
The public is invited to join in the worship.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are James 3:1-12 and Mark 8:27-38.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for in-person worship with former pastor the Rev. Larry Armstrong at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 116:1-9 and Mark 8:22-38, and the sermon is titled “Before Anything Else.”
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Armstrong served the Crete Church from June 1979-September 1985. He and Liz are now retired and living in Latrobe.
Sunday School resumes at 9:45 a.m. with a study on 2 Samuel 6:1-19, “David Dances before the Ark.”
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Maintaining Momentum — The Growth Choice,” is based on 2 Corinthians 13:5.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message this week is “Our Confidence,” with scripture from John 15:1-11.
The church’s Chancel Choir, directed by Debra Moore, will sing at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons. The worship set list is “Only King Forever,” “Who You Say I Am,” “Way Maker” and “Cornerstone.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
We invite you to join one of two Adult Sunday School classes that meet between the worship services at 10:10 a.m. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Grace UMC is starting a new Sunday School class titled “Learn the Bible.” It will run every Sunday in Room 205 starting Sept. 26.
It is geared towards two groups: 1) Those who know nothing about the Bible but are anxious to learn, and 2) Those who are familiar with the Bible but would like a deeper understanding of main characters, the timeline and background information of first century life when Jesus came on the scene.
It will be led by Kenny Schramko. All are welcome.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is John 1:6-13, “REACHING FURTHER into darkness with the light of the gospel in care and nurture of one another in the family of faith.” To be clear, there is real darkness in the world. Our Lord calls us to be the light on the hill over the darkness.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Bless the Lord.”
Scripture is Psalm 103:1-12.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice continues the September sermon series with “Baggage — Pride becomes humility.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Tribute to Heroes.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapter 18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Christian Comfort.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Grace United Methodist Church Welcome Center.
The presenter will be Loren Stephenson, a certified yoga instructor from Pittsburgh’s Amazing Yoga Studio.
No matter what we endure in life, she strongly believes the practice of yoga can positively help the development of the mind, body and soul. All participants will have the opportunity to learn chair yoga.
Grace United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking behind the church.) For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535 ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Drive-thru food distribution
For the past five months, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry has operated on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
This month, food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Online Sunday School classes for children will continue through the fall at Hebron Lutheran Church.
Each Sunday morning a lesson will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Smaligo. This post can be watched anytime throughout the week. Please join in this brief time of learning. Spread the word to your family and friends.
Adult Sunday School will be returning at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. We will be watching “The Chosen,” the first ever multi-season show about the life of Christ. All are welcome.
Starting Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Smaligo will be leading a Bible study. Each participant is welcome to bring a brown bag lunch as we engage in Bible study and conversation.
Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are requested.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.