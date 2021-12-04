Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The period of Advent has begun. Believers are remembering not only the Lord’s first coming to earth in human form, but are continuing to celebrate and rejoice in sharing the good news of the season.
Join our congregation as we participate in this most important time.
Pastor Travis Trimble will be delivering the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed; and music and fellowship continues.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the second Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Malachi 3:1-4 and Luke 3:1-6.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/indiana/christ-episcopal-church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. on the second Sunday of Advent.
Scriptures are Habakkuk 2:2-4 and Romans 8:18-25, and the sermon is titled “Waiting.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir. All are welcome.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. The youth group meets at noon.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Joy to the World: The Second Pillar of Joy — Humility,” is based on 1 Peter 5:6-7 and Proverbs 22:4.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is the second Sunday of Advent when we light the Advent Candle of Peace. Pastor Bill Blair’s message title is “Waiting For God,” with scripture from Luke 2:25-35.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “O Come All Ye Faithful/We Adore You,” “Relentless,” “O Holy Night” and “Reckless Love.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.
Dec. 12 is Music Sunday! Come and celebrate the joyous Christmas season with music by the Sounds of Grace orchestra and the Chancel Choir at the 9 a.m. traditional service. At the 11 a.m. contemporary service, you can hear the pastor’s message. Please plan to attend both if you are able.
Christmas Eve contemporary services will be held at 3 and 5 p.m., and traditional services at 7 and 9 p.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Welcoming God’s Peace,” with scripture from Isaiah 9:1-7 and Luke 2:8-14. Pastor Bob Santos will be preaching. The Lord’s Supper will also be served.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our Advent series: Underdogs and Outsiders. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Rahab: God’s Working Woman.”
Scripture is Joshua 2:1 and 8-21.
Communion will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message will focus on Peace.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Strange Plan.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 7:1-8:35. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “The Treasures of The Snow.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
December messages
The Wonders of Christmas will be the theme for the month of December. Bible Baptist Church meets each Sunday for worship at 11 a.m.
Sunday’s message by Pastor McCaulley will be “The Wonder Of His Name.” The focus all month will be to glorify Jesus as we celebrate His birth. There will be a Christmas Eve service and a Christmas program.
The public is invited to share in all of our services. The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. Information about the church and our services can be obtained by calling (724) 349-3557.
Children’s/Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School.
This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on the Hebron Lutheran Church Facebook page. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” Digging deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the gospels, Season 1 introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film. We hope to see you there.
Grit Guys Advent sessions
The Christian Witness, with its media ministries on radio station WDAD and on FM radio at WMUG-FM, has in recent years sponsored a gathering for men in the greater Indiana area. These sessions are scheduled for both Lent and for Advent, and feather local leaders as the speakers.
The Grit Guys meetings for this upcoming Advent season will continue every Friday in December, including Friday morning, Dec. 24.
All men of the greater Indiana community are invited to attend these important sessions, to be held in the back dining room of Eat’n Park in White Township.
Participants will be greeted with a free cup of coffee at 7 a.m. and the program will unfold at 7:15 a.m. There will be a different speaker each of the five Fridays, who will address the general topic “Getting to know you … better!”
By 8 a.m. all men in attendance will be dismissed, either to go to their place of employment, or to remain in the restaurant for a “Dutch-Treat” breakfast of choice.
J.D. Varner is serving as the arranger for these meetings.
Speakers are Ben Glaser on Dec. 10, Kenny Schramko on Dec. 17, and closing out the series will be Jim Geiko on Dec. 24.
Reservations are not necessary; come and bring a friend.
Advent study on Dickens
BLAIRSVILLE — A midweek Advent study on Dickens is coming to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The Advent Bible study of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7 p.m. the Wednesdays of Advent: Dec. 8, 15 and 22.
If you have your book, dig it out, read “A Christmas Carol,” watch some of the movies. Join us, there may be Christmas pudding at the end.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — Penn Run Church of the Brethren will have a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower/broccoli salad, desserts and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Soup is back at Zion Lutheran
Soup lovers who miss Zion Lutheran Church’s popular soup luncheons will now have a chance to savor some of the soups — at home.
Three kinds of frozen carry-out soup, including a vegetarian selection, will be available at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Choices include quarts of winter chili, Tuscan chicken soup and carrot and sweet potato soup (vegetarian).
Those picking up soup are asked to access the church through the Church Street glass door, where additional information will be posted. Zion Lutheran is located at Sixth and Church streets.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., will hold its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, in the church social hall, while supplies last.
Many varieties will be available for mix and match. There is a 6-dozen limit.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call (724) 726-5120.
Christmas cantatas
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of 12th and Church streets, Indiana, will present “His Name is Jesus,” a Christmas cantata featuring a 27-member choir with live instrumental accompaniment, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The children’s choir will be performing, and there will be additional music featuring handbells and harp. Sign language will be provided.
o o o
CLYMER — The Clymer Area Community Christmas Cantata will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St.
‘Sounds of the Season’
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is coming together at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, to enjoy the music and sounds of this special time of year.
We will be meeting at Blairsville First UMC at 50 Walnut St. Members across the parish are presenting musical and vocal selections in celebration of the season. The church choirs from Black Lick and Blairsville will sing, the Black Lick handbell choir will ring, there will be a piano duet, several vocal solos, an organ solo and a poetry reading in addition to singing of Christmas carols by those attending.
Celebrating the birth of Jesus is an exciting time. The public is invited to join with us to hear our members share their talents with you. Please feel free to invite your family, friends and neighbors for this “Sounds of the Season” program.
A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the parish food cupboard.
White Gift Service
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church extend an invitation to join them Dec. 12 at 10:45 a.m. for their special White Gift Service.
The church choir will be performing during this program. All are invited to join us this day. Also, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. More details will follow for the church’s December services.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This is a free lunch. A free will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there.
Zion’s December drive-thru
On the third Saturday of each month throughout this year, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry has operated on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
The next drive-thru will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
In January, the Food Pantry distribution will move inside. Watch this space in the Gazette for full details.
Longest Night/Blue Christmas services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be offering a Longest Night Blue Christmas service on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which will be online only, not in person.
The Rev. John Smaligo will be bringing this service through Facebook Live on Hebron Lutheran’s Facebook page at 7 p.m., and it will be available for viewing in the days that follow, as well.
This service is meaningful to many people. It recognizes that for many, Christmas is a time associated with gatherings of family and friends, smiles and laughter, and joyous moments. However, for others the holiday season brings times of sadness, grief, sorrow, illness, job loss, changes in life and times of despair and darkness.
Those who will benefit from this service are invited to watch this Blue Christmas service as we join others on the longest night of the year and find we are not alone. The service emphasizes God’s promise that he is with us in times of grief, loneliness, fear and struggles. We also will hear the words of the prophet Isaiah — Comfort, comfort my people.
Join us in prayer, music and silence as we hear the Word of God, which comes to us as a light in our darkness.
For further information, please call the church at (724) 459-8920 or go to the church website at www.hebronlutheran.com.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold its annual Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. It is the winter solstice, but it means so much more for those of us who are grieving the way life used to be. This night allows us to express our longing for something better. It is a night to “just be” whoever you are, and then recognize the Hope of the Christ Child, even in the midst of the turmoil. We hope you can join us for this special service.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Please contact Sandy at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.