Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Contemporary worship service
CLYMER — Clymer United Methodist Church, 495 Hancock St., will hold a contemporary service with a relaxed atmosphere at 7 p.m. Saturdays beginning today.
All are welcome; come as you are!
Worship services
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish has resumed worship services — Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Randy Stear.
There will be no children’s time or Sunday school, and social distancing will be observed. Each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
If you have any symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, please remain at home — if you have any fear of coming together due to the possibility of either giving the virus to someone or catching it from someone, you will not be thought less of for not attending the worship service.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Immediate Gratification,” is based on Genesis 25:19-34.
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet: worship, 10 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:15 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Food pantry suspends operations
Closed since March, Zion Lutheran Church’s Food Pantry has announced it will not reopen for the remainder of this year. However, donations of the pantry’s supplies and stocks are being made to other Indiana County organizations that distribute food.
Kathy Gaylor, of the church’s Social Ministry Committee, said, “We apologize for inconveniencing our clients, and we miss seeing them. We hope they’ll continue visiting other food distribution locations.”
Free dairy products
Aware that people are experiencing a difficult time meeting their needs, Harvest Community Church in conjunction with Marburger Dairy, USDA Food & Drug Administration, local dairy producers and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief would like to help people in the community.
Harvest will be handing out boxes of free dairy products at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Seventh Street, Indiana.
One dairy unit per family, please. All distributions will be non-contact; drive up and boxes will be loaded in your trunk. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, visit harvestpa.org or call the church office at (724) 548-5643.
Outdoor yard sale
Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, will hold an outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, to benefit the church’s Little Free Pantry.
Roast pork and holupki dinner
A roast pork and holupki dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out, on Sunday, July 19, at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township.
The cost is $11 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The event is drive-thru takeouts only.
Ice cream party
Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, will host an ice cream party from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Entertainment will be provided with guitar music and storytelling. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.