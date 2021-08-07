Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are John 6:35, 41-51 and Ephesians 4:25-5:2.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Making Changes — The Transformation Choice,” is based on Romans 12:2 and Matthew 5:6.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold two services Sunday.
During both services, children will sing their favorite song from Vacation Bible School.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “The Path.” His message is titled, “Dealing with Unreachable Destinations,” with scripture from Proverbs 13:11-12, 23.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, a quartet will provide the special music, “Leaning on Jesus.” The quartet consists of Bill Taylor, Audra and Debra Moore, and Bob Penrose, with Scott Cramer on piano. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. The worship set list is “Your Grace is Enough,” “Build My Life,” “King of My Heart” and “Great Are You Lord.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Mark 11:12-14; 20-25, “GROWING STRONGER in faith and trust in our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.” The story of Jesus cursing the fig tree tells us a few things about how to grow stronger in faith and trust in our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week 11 of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “After Dark.” Scripture is Scripture is John 3:1-20.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Daniel’s Lion’s Den and Fiery Furnace.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their service with Evangelist Jim Ellsmore speaking at the 11 a.m. service.
There will not be Sunday school or an evening service. Brother Ellsmore has been in evangelism for many years and will bring a message that will be a blessing.
Hymn sing
CHERRY TREE — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Hill Church of God, 104 Lewis Road.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Vacation Bible School
First Christian Church in Indiana will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Child Evangelism Fellowship will present the program, and snacks will be provided.
To register a child, please call (724) 762-5844.
o o o
PENN RUN — Harmony United Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Country Junction,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event is open to children in pre-K through fifth grade.
Call (724) 801-8106 for registration.
Flea market
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is holding a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event, hosted by The Daughters of Hebron, is being held in the basement Fellowship Hall. A huge variety of items can be found including toys, furniture, holiday decorations, books, household items, lamps, glassware, small appliances and more.
Everything is reasonably priced; this is a pickers dream.
Back to School Giveaway
CHERRY TREE — The annual Back to School Giveaway, which takes place every year on the second Saturday of August, will be held Aug. 14 at Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240.
Come and receive school supplies, coats, socks, shoes and more for the upcoming 2021-22 school year in a drive-thru experience. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the giveaway begins at 9, all while supplies last.
After your pickup, feel free to drive over to the pavilion behind the church for Community Day, where we will enjoy breakfast and lunch items, depending on the time you come, as well as games, bounce houses and more.
There is no cost. We would love to meet you. For more information, contact the church at (814) 743-5532.
Yard sale
SAGAMORE — A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at Community Bible Church.
There will be a little bit of everything for everyone, and food will be available.
Food drive-thru time change
After a pause of several pandemic months, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry resumed operation in May on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
There will be a time change for the Aug. 21 distribution, since it coincides with the Back to School Bash. Food will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m., instead of in the morning. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks should be worn.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at heb ronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart.
Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.