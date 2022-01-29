Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us in discovering or rediscovering the privilege and the joy of church attendance and worship. Together we can strengthen our faith; have greater impact on our families, on our community and our country. Assembling together; let’s become involved in helping to make changes.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service. Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 4:21-30.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will hold its annual congregational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Continental breakfast will be served.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon “More than Belonging,” based on Luke 6:12-16, will begin at 11 a.m. Music will be provided by the organ and Chancel Choir.
All are welcome in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and the service will be live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — First Presbyterian Church of Clymer, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “I am only ...” Scripture is Jeremiah 1:4-10.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Jim Irwin.
Scriptures are I Corinthians 14:1-5 and Jeremiah 1:4-11, with a presentation titled “Prophets, Apostrophe, Epiphany, Revelation.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Come with JOY to serve the Lord: The Seventh Pillar of Joy — Compassion,” is based on Ephesians 4:32 and Lamentations 3:22-23.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m.. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
The gathering music at 9 a.m. will be presented by Mr. Gail Hinton, who is a former member of Ray Roth and the Country Swingers, a popular band from the Johnstown area. The music will begin at 8:50 a.m. and is sure to get the spirit moving in you!
Pastor Bill Blair continues his Winter Wellness Series at both services with a message on “Balance for Wellbeing,” with scripture from Luke 10:38-42. After the message, Kris Levan will give her testimony regarding balance.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons: “Death Arrested,” “Your Love Never Fails,” “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” and “Goodness of God.”
So that you are familiar with and can heartily sing with the music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service, please note that the lineup may be found weekly on Spotify at this link: https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
The remaining messages in Blair’s Winter Wellness series are: Feb. 6, Emotional Wellness, and Feb. 13, Relational Wellness.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Life through the Spirit: Free to Live; Free to Die,” with scripture from Romans 8:1-11. The Rev. Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “My Help Comes From the Lord.” Scripture is 2 Chronicles Psalm 121.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s message is “Jesus Says ... Be All In.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will continue the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am The Good Shepherd.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Joshua 23:1-24:33. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Sanctification.”
The message for the month of January is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Zion’s food pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next food pantry distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each food pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food.
Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required, but masks must be worn.