Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Someone recently said: “Our world is an amazing place. But most people are either too focused on ‘important’ things or with trivial matters to even notice.”
How true! Have you visited your church recently? Don’t have to go to church to worship, you say? Alright, but are you worshiping when you aren’t there? If the church is to be relevant, we need to roll up our sleeves and offer service to a hurting world.
Join our congregation in helping to make a difference. We are glad for new faces that have been present.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 55:1-9 and I Corinthians 10:1-13.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join this third Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m. at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lost & Found: Through Circumstances,” based on Luke 15:1-3; 8-10. There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir. Learning to Worship, grades K-3, will be offered during the worship along with nursery service.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
The hospitality committee will serve light refreshments following the service.
Are you interested in membership at Calvary? To join, you will need to attend an orientation class offered at 9 a.m. March 27. There is no obligation once you have attended a class. For those who choose to join Calvary, there will be a time with Session and an admission ceremony during the worship service on April 3. Please contact the church office at (724) 463-9197 if interested.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Budding Potential.” Scripture focus will be Luke 13:1-9.
The church will be hosting a Maundy Thursday service on April 14. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a light dinner with service including Communion to follow in the social hall. All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship on the third Sunday in Lent at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 27 and Luke 13:31-35, and the sermon is titled “There’s a Fox in the Hen House.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
Choir practice, youth group and confirmation class will meet after worship.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Drawing Near the Cross: in Community,” is based on Hebrews 10:24-25.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
At both services, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will continue the Answered Prayer series and deliver the message, “Prayer in the Quiet of the Night,” with scripture from Psalm 63:1-8.
The gathering music for the 9 a.m. traditional service will be performed by Gail Hinton, who sings and plays guitar; and the Chancel Choir will sing an anthem.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons. The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https://tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Bill Blair’s upcoming Lenten messages are: March 27, “Welcome Home”; April 3, “Being Great in God’s Eyes”; and April 10 is Palm Sunday.
Grace Church will present an Easter musical, “Why Can’t They See?”, on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, both at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. An Easter sunrise service will be held at Blue Spruce Park at 7 a.m., and Easter services will be held in the sanctuary at 9 and 11 a.m.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship. His message is titled “Decision Day.” Scripture is from Luke 9:18-20. Everyone is invited to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Life Through the Spirit: The Suffering Can End,” based on Romans 8:18-30.
Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “He Chose to Invite Us Into His Presence.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler continues the series of messages called “Precious Time With Jesus in The Upper Room.” Sunday’s message will be “Comforting Words.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 37. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Our Dear Brother.”
The message for the month of March will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will hold worship services at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will be preaching “The King Judges Unbelievers.” Everyone is welcome.
Prophecy series continues
This Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, Pastor McCaulley will be sharing Part II of the message “The Calendar of God.”
Part I was last Sunday and appears on Facebook.
This message deals with prophesied events, in order of sequence, but not based on time as we understand time. There are some events prophesied that are sure to come to pass, but more difficult to know where they will fit in the sequence of events. The assurance of fulfillment is based on events prophesied in the Scripture, that were fulfilled before the Bible was completed. Also on the basis that what God said will come, He will bring to pass. The question always remains; “Do any current events indicate fulfillment of prophesy?”
The message should appear on Facebook shortly after noon, under James McCaulley.
The pastor and church family invite the public to join in fellowship Bible study. The morning service begins at 11 a.m., and the church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township.
For information, call (724) 349-3557.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Perspectives on the Cross
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will continue Lent services every Wednesday through April 6.
Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from our choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join Calvary Presbyterian Church for these meaningful times of preparation.
Midweek Lenten online services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will be posting midweek Lenten services on Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page.
Services may be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. for the following dates: March 23: Scriptural Stations of the Cross; March 30: Taize service; and April 6: Service of prayer and service.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — During Lent, a Bible Study group will meet each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead a study titled “The World According to Mr. Rogers.” Dates and topics are as follows: March 23, Understand Love, “1 Corinthians 13 — Love is …”; March 30, The Challenges of Inner Discipline, “Jesus teaches discipline”; April 6, Important Things to Remember.
All are welcome to participate. If interested in attending, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920 or you may sign up at the church.
The Brown Bag Lunch Bible study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, will not be meeting during Lent. This study group will resume April 20.
Lenten services
Midweek Lenten services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
Lenten series
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings.
From 7 to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
Wednesday’s message is “Games People Play: Follow the Leader.”
The church also will have a Lenten Bible Study following Max Lucado’s He Chose the Nails on Mondays at 3 p.m. through Lent.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys continues its series of speakers during season of Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during Fridays in Lent.
Friday’s presenter will be Pastor Joshua Webb. Webb is from Armstrong County, but serves as the pastor of Christ Bible Fellowship Church in Indiana. He and his wife are the parents of one daughter and together they enjoy their pet English bulldog.
Webb is excited to address the Grit Guys with Christ’s message of victory over the grave.
J.D. Varner, Randy Degenkolb and Pastor Tom Spiker serve as the Steering Committee for this 2022 Grit Guys meetings for men for Lent.
All men, regardless of church affiliation (or lack thereof) are encouraged to participate.
The meetings will be followed by a Dutch-treat breakfast of choice.
Round and square dance
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites everyone to an evening of round and square dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the church social hall.
Come and enjoy the fun and fellowship. Invite your family and friends. Kitchen will be open, serving sandwiches, snacks, cold drinks and pie.
It will be a fun night you won’t want to miss.
Free clothing fair
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its first free clothing fair of the year from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the church social hall.
Lots of gently used clothing for adults and children will be available in a wide variety of sizes.
Everything is free. Come and fill a bag with spring and summer items.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a soup and baked goods fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
Soups available are potato, vegetable, hot sausage and chili. Meal includes 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut. Various baked goods including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls and gob cake will be available.
Proceeds benefit parking lot paving.
Call ahead to order at (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Roll sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, will hold a nut, apricot and poppyseed roll sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9.
No orders will be taken; it will be curbside order and delivery.
Paska bread also will be sold.
Craft and vendor shows
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Crafters and vendors are still being accepted. Contact (724) 694-8333 for more information.
Following the vendor show, the church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. in the social hall. This will be an eat-in or take-out dinner. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, roll and cake.
You may call the church office to reserve a dinner now at (724) 694-8333.
o o o
PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church is having a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
There will be many crafts, Alpaca products, food and much more. Also new this year will be a food truck by Patty’s Country Cookin’.
Vendor applications are still being accepted. Contact Rose Lydick at (724) 254-9376 for more information.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The annual indoor yard sale at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be individual yard sale spaces available, a church yard sale, bake sale and food trucks. Spaces are available for individual yard sale spaces.
Contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420 or Lori at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com. Check us out on Facebook.