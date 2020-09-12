Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Meat loaf dinner
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, Main and Church streets, will hold a takeout-only meat loaf dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The menu consists of meat loaf, potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert.
Cost is $10 per person, $4 for children age 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and younger.
For more information, call (724) 479-2015.
Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 14:1-12 and Matthew 18:21-35.
Sunday school classes are in recess.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Shelby Lemmon.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
Parents who are interested in having their child/children take first Communion instruction, please contact John Bomboy at (724) 397-5529 as soon as possible so that instructional materials can be gathered.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Passing Through the Sea,” is based on Exodus 14:19-31.
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 133:1-3; 1 Corinthians 1:1-17, “Messy Church — United We Stand.” In these verses we get an introduction to the basic theme of the epistle, 1 Corinthians. It’s all about unity amidst the disunity.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
Yard sale
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will hold a free yard sale until 3 p.m. today.
There will be a free hot dog for everyone. Water and coffee also will be available.
Basket party rescheduled
HOMER CITY — A basket party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the social hall at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, only 25 people at a time can be admitted in the hall to deposit basket tickets and receive a carry-out lunch.
Tickets are numbered. Ticketholders, please come to the church hall according to the following schedule:
• Ticket numbers 1 through 25: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 26 through 50: 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 51 through 75: 2:30 to 3 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 76 through 100: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 101 through 125: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 126 and above: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Prizes will be drawn at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone.
Winning baskets may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Call (724) 549-6151 or (724) 726-5120 with questions or for more information.
Ready-to-eat meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot, ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Sept. 19, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. The meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Sept. 14.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Chicken breast and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township, will hold a chicken breast and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, Sept. 20.
It is drive-thru take-out only.
Cost is $11 and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The last dinner of 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.