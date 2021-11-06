37th anniversary service
Cornerstone Worship Center will be celebrating its 37th anniversary Sunday with guest speaker Dr. Abel Robles at its 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services.
On Nov. 4, 1984, Cornerstone Worship Center was founded by Pastor Paul and Claudia Price. The service was held at the Indiana County YMCA. For the next 18 years, Cornerstone held its services in seven different locations around the Indiana area before buying the property overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, where they constructed a church building.
Robles is the pastor and founder of Oakpointe Christian Center in New Castle. Robles and the people of Oakpointe helped Price financially and guided him to found Cornerstone Worship Center.
Price invites the pubic to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
We will be worshipping together to meet the needs of the church families, our community and our nation. Join in praise, in prayer and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise for answered prayer will be observed, and music and fellowship continues.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship and participation.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchur chindiana/.
Information for the church can be found at www.loc8nearme.com/pennsylvania/ indiana/christ-episcopal -church/6408255/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with Bible storyteller Elder Randy Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Luke 18, and the sermon is titled “Do We Have a Prayer?”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
Tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. A congregational meeting will follow worship to elect officers and review the 2022 church budget.
Sunday is the last day to place orders for homemade chili and chicken noodle soup for pick-up Nov. 14. Large pumpkin rolls also are available to order for pick-up on Nov. 21. Proceeds support mission projects.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Viva la Revolution!,” is based on Deuteronomy 6:1-9 and Mark 12:28-34.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” sermon title is “Peter, James, and John,” with scripture from Mark 14:32-34.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing the anthem, “You Are Mine,” and will be accompanied by Rachel Spielman on the flute. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons, and the set list is “Open Up the Heavens,” What a Beautiful Name,” “The Father’s House” and “Your Love Never Fails.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There are two new Sunday School series for the kids at 10:10 a.m. They are Route 66 for third through fifth grades and Bible-’n-Life for Pre-K to second grade.
Adult Sunday School classes meet between services at 10:10 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indi anagrace.org.
All are welcome to attend our Thanksgiving service, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for All Saints Sunday. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Swallowing Up Death Forever.”
Scripture is Isaiah 25:6-9.
Communion will be served and a reading of the names of the saints who have gone on to glory in the past year will be read.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice will deliver the sermon titled “I want to believe in God, but ... I’m not sure about the Bible.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Fathers and Sons.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Joshua 1:1-18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Voices in the Crowd.”
The revival messages preached in October will be posted to Facebook during November on the “John Traxler” page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Series on Holy Spirit concludes
The series on the Doctrine of the Holy Spirit will conclude Sunday at Bible Baptist Church.
Pastor James McCaulley will share a message titled “The Holy Spirit in the World.”
Many do not fully understand the impact the Holy Spirit has in the world, and the implications thereof. The pastor and church family extend an invitation to the public, to share in worship and fellowship.
The church is sharing in Operation Christmas Child. There are still a few shoeboxes available, to be filled and shared with children in need.
Sunday morning messages are available, after noon, on Facebook through “James McCaulley.” There are also daily devotional posts.
The church is located at 6290 Route 286, East, Rayne Township, and the time of the Sunday worship service is 11 a.m. For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday.
This is a free lunch. We hope to see you there.
Holupki, pierogi, soup sale
HOMER CITY — Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, corner of Main and Columbia streets, will have holupki, pierogies and assorted soups available for purchase from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13.
Blood drive
BLAIRSVILLE — Connect Church of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Helman Hall of Blairsville First UMC, 50 Walnut St.
Donors can register by going to www.AmericanRed Cross.org and selecting the Connect Church location using ZIP code 15717.
Free parking is available in the church lot and donors should enter through the back door of the church.
Zion’s November Drive-Thru
On the third Saturday of each month, Zion Lutheran Church’s Community Food Pantry operates on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed to Indiana County residents only. Participants remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20. Participants will drive as usual through the rear parking lot of the church, located at 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana. They are reminded not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks are to be worn for the safety of all.
Changes may be afoot for Food Pantry distribution in the new year. Any alteration in procedures will be announced in the Gazette.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St., will hold its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, in the church social hall, while supplies last.
Many varieties will be available for mix and match. There is a 6-dozen limit.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, call (724) 726-5120.