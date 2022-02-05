Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join us in discovering or rediscovering the privilege and the joy of church attendance and worship.
Spiritual healing and advancement are more easily accomplished with the fellowship of others. The feeling of a connection with those of like purpose adds to our own strength and purpose. Surround yourself with positive acts and feelings of worth worshipping with our congregation.
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
Pastor Travis Trimble will bring the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 6:1-8 and Luke 5:1-11.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion Celebration worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Say What You Mean,” based on John 1:29-42. There will be music from the organ and Chancel Choir.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Bible storyteller Randy Stear.
Scripture stories are from I Samuel 1 and Luke 2:41-52, with a presentation titled “Crossing the Rubicon.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Go out with JOY: The Eighth Pillar of Joy — Generosity,” is based on Proverbs 11:25 and 2 Corinthians 9:7.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his Winter Wellness Series at both services with a message for us on Emotional Wellbeing, with scripture from Lamentations 5:15-22. Judy Christian will give her testimony regarding emotional wellbeing.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos: “Raise A Hallelujah,” “Rattle,” “Forever (We Sing Halleluiah)” and “Homecoming.” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https:// tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Blair concludes the Winter Wellness series on Feb. 13, with a message on Relational Wellness. On Feb. 20, he will start a new, four-week series on Answered Prayer: Feb. 20: How to Pray Like a Righteous Person; Feb. 27: The Power of Persistent Prayer; March 6: The Power of Persuasive Prayer; and March 13: The Prayer of the People at Antioch.
Grace Church will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 in the sanctuary.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “It’s All About Love.” Scripture is 2 Corinthians 13.
Communion will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday (Scout Sunday) is “Jesus Says ... Grow.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will continue the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am The Resurrection and the Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 1 and 73. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Glorification.”
The message for the month of January is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Eat in or takeout is available.
Brown bag lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to their Bible Study group.
Join us as we look closely at the Bible from beginning to end, as we study the need for God’s mercy in the study “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its first dinner of 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
This dinner is Swiss steak and is eat-in or takeout. Advance orders are being accepted. Please call the church office between office hours (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday) at (724) 694-8333.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be hosting its monthly Ladies Lunch at noon Tuesday.
This is a free lunch. A free will offering will be taken. We hope to see you there.
Souper Bowl of Caring
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be celebrating Souper Bowl of Caring on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The church will be collecting food items and monetary donations that day to help support a local food kitchen and food pantry as they provide for those in need. Please come to the 10:45 a.m. worship led by the Rev. John Smaligo and bring your donations to show your support for your favorite Super Bowl team and help those who are less fortunate.
Boro Boys Breakfast
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church will be holding its monthly Boro Boys Breakfast at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Please contact Sandy E. at (878) 295-2308 to reserve your seat.
Zion’s food pantry distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next food pantry distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each food pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required, but masks must be worn.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.