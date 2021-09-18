Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join in the worship, fellowship, and for participation in helping to meet the needs of the community.
For more information, call Trimble at (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are James 3:13-4:3, 7-8 and Mark 9:30-37.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 19 and Proverbs 22:1-2, 8-9, 22-23, and the sermon is titled “Proverbs — Words of Wisdom.”
Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg will have special music.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Sunday School resumes at 9:45 a.m. with a study on Mark 10:46-52, “Jesus Heals the Blind.”
The youth group meets at noon.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message this week is “Our Credibility,” with scripture from Ephesians 5:1-9.
The church’s Chancel Choir, directed by Debra Moore, will sing at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship set list is: “Good Grace,” “Overcome,” “As You Find Me,” “The Stand” and “The Blessing.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
We invite you to join one of two Adult Sunday School classes that meet between the worship services at 10:10 a.m. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
College students and young professionals: If you want to make new friends and practically apply God’s word to life, we invite you a new class that starts Sunday in Room 207.
A new Sunday School Class titled “Learn the Bible” will start on Sept. 26 in Room 205. It is geared toward: 1) Those who know nothing about the Bible, but are anxious to learn, and 2) Those who are familiar with the Bible, but would like a deeper understanding of main characters, the timeline, and background information of first century life when Jesus came on the scene. It will be led by Kenny Schramko. All are welcome.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold its regular worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service. His message is titled “Faith Alive.” Scripture is from James 2:14-17 and Mark 8:27-38.
Everyone is invited to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is John 13:1-17, “REACHING FURTHER into hurt with healing, need with help, wrong with justice.” The need to reach out into the community with love can be messy, but necessary.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Do Not Worry.”
Scripture is Philippians 4:4-7.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
This week is Partnership Sunday — Rwanda Kirwa A and Shelocta.
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Great Wall Destroyed.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapter 19. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Free as a Bird.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
National Back to Church Sunday
Cornerstone Worship Center will be taking part in National Back to Church Sunday, to be held Sunday. The service times are 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
National Back to Church Sunday is an initiative that is “Inviting America Back to Church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who have never attended church, or who once attended church but don’t anymore — and invite them to return on this special Sunday. There are more than 156 million Americans, including teens and children, who are presently un-churched people, and the number is increasing weekly.
Pastor Paul Price extends an invitation to everyone to attend. The location of Cornerstone Worship Center is 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township.
Genocide survivor to speak
A Rwandan genocide survivor will share his story of God’s divine protection from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Hilltop Baptist Church in White Township.
Orphaned by age 4, Alex Nsengimana watched as his grandmother and uncle were tortured and slaughtered in the Rwandan genocide.
Nsengimana miraculously fled death, and after his family was gone, his aunt took care of him and his brother.
But his aunt fell ill and died. He was put in an orphanage where one year later he received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.
That simple gift sowed seeds of love and hope that Nsengimana was so desperate for as a 7-year-old boy.
It also led to his discovery of a God who loves him, and that He has a very specific plan and purpose for his life.
He now serves with Operation Christmas Child, and has gone back to the same Rwandan orphanage to spread the same hope and love through shoebox gifts.
Nsengimana will share his story of God’s divine protection and intervention in a genocide that horrifically took over 1 million lives.
All are welcome to attend Nsengimana’s presentation and stay afterwards for a time of fellowship and refreshments.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Karla Sunderlin, West Central PA area coordinator, at (814) 496-4456.
Free clothing fair
KENT — The September free clothing fair at the Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
All fall and winter clothing will be out and available for free. The church has a new supply of children’s clothing, too. Come and fill your bags with items for fall and winter.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Online Sunday School classes for children will continue through the fall at Hebron Lutheran Church.
Each Sunday morning a lesson will be posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Smaligo. This post can be watched anytime throughout the week. Please join in this brief time of learning. Spread the word to your family and friends.
Adult Sunday School will be returning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.We will be watching “The Chosen,” the first ever multi-season show about the life of Christ. All are welcome.
Smaligo will be leading a Bible study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Each participant is welcome to bring a brown bag lunch as we engage in Bible study and conversation.
Regardless of one’s vaccination status, masks are requested.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.