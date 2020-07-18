Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Food pantry suspends operations
Closed since March, Zion Lutheran Church’s Food Pantry has announced it will not reopen for the remainder of this year. However, donations of the pantry’s supplies and stocks are being made to other Indiana County organizations that distribute food.
Kathy Gaylor, of the church’s Social Ministry Committee, said, “We apologize for inconveniencing our clients, and we miss seeing them. We hope they’ll continue visiting other food distribution locations.”
Outdoor yard sale
Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, will hold an outdoor yard sale until 3 p.m. today to benefit the church’s Little Free Pantry.
Worship services
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish has resumed worship services — Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Shelby Lemmon.
There will be no children’s time or Sunday school, and social distancing will be observed. Each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
If you have any symptoms that are associated with COVID-19, please remain at home — if you have any fear of coming together due to the possibility of either giving the virus to someone or catching it from someone, you will not be thought less of for not attending worship service.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “When God Speaks,” is based on Genesis 28:10-19.
o o o
Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286, White Township, will be meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will be recorded and shown on Facebook. Pastor McCaulley will be sharing a message titled “The Greatest Book Ever Written.” The pastor will continue to do his daily devotional posts on Facebook. Those attending are asked to use their own judgment in light of the current virus. For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet: worship, 10 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Roast pork and holupki dinner
A roast pork and holupki dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out, on Sunday, at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township.
The cost is $11 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The event is drive-thru takeouts only.
Joyce Igo in concert
Singer and songwriter Joyce Igo will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township.
Since 1992, Igo has traveled across the United States, Canada, Northern Ireland, Peru and Mexico, among other countries. In 2015, her grandson, Steven, joined the ministry after graduating from Liberty University. In 2019, Steven married Brooke, and today, she has become part of the group.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. For more information visit www.indianachurch.com.
Harvest Jamboree
The Harvest Jamboree at the Dayton Fairgrounds will take place Friday through July 26.
Come for certain events, spend the entire day or camp with us the entire weekend. There will be live music (Building 429, Echo Valley Band, Carpenter Ants and the Harvest Worship Band), a 5K/10K fun run/walk, pony rides, pig roast, church service and a huge fireworks show. Also available for the kids will be crafts, pony rides, inflatables, sprinkler/water park and much, much more.
Visit harvestpa.org/jamboree to reserve your camping spot, sign up for the 5K/10K fun/run walk or purchase tickets for the Building 429 concert. For a schedule of events, visit harvestpa.org/jamboree.
Building 429 concert
The Harvest Worship Band is opening for National Christian recording artists Building 429 on Friday at the Dayton Fairgrounds.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are only $5 ($8 at the gate). Tickets are available at harvestpa.org/jamboree. This event will take place during the Harvest Jamboree Weekend.
Clothing fair
A clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Jacksonville U.P. Church in Kent.
Everything is free. Lots of good, gently used clothing in a large variety of sizes is available.
You must wear a mask.
For more information, call Donna at (724) 479-8941 or Joanne at (724) 726-8895.
Love Basket donations
The Love Basket, a nonprofit, all-volunteer emergency food assistance program for Indiana County, is sponsoring a midyear church food drive to restock its shelves.
Area churches and individuals are invited to participate during the weekend of July 25-26 by collecting nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Canned fruits, vegetables, tuna and meat, cereal and peanut butter are especially needed.
The items may then be delivered to the Love Basket warehouse in the Church of Christ, 225 East Pike, White Township, between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
Alternate arrangements can be made as necessary.
All food is distributed through Indiana County churches.
For more information, call (724) 349-3787.
Ice cream party
Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church, 3344 E. Creek Road, will host an ice cream party from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Entertainment will be provided with guitar music and storytelling. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
Giveaway postponed
Kinport Assembly of God’s annual Back To School Giveaway, scheduled for Aug. 8, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The new date has yet to be determined. Please check our website and Facebook page for any updated information concerning this event.
Basket raffle
CLYMER — Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., will have its annual outdoor basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
You will need to wear a mask, and we also will practice social distancing.