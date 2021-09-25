Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Alverda maintains that through worship we become a stronger witness to reach our community.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message. Communion will be served. Prayer requests and praise, music and fellowship time will be observed.
Fall activities are being planned.
The public is invited to join us for worship, fellowship, and for participation in helping to meet the needs of the community.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Esther 7:1-6, 9-10; 9:20-22 and James 5:13-20.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday School classes will be held at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Proverbs 8 and James 3:13-18, and the sermon is titled “Wise Up!”
Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg will have special music.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
The Clara Henderson Mission group is selling homemade stuffed pepper and cream of potato soup. Proceeds benefit missions. Order by Oct. 10 to pick up soup on Oct. 17.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Healing,” is based on James 5:13-20.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair starts a new sermon series, “The Tremendous Trios.” His message this week is, “Adam and Eve’s Three Sons,” with scripture from Genesis 4:1-15.
The Sound of Grace Orchestra, directed by Paul Rode, will provide special music “Amazing Grace” at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship set list is “House Of The Lord,” “Reckless Love,” “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord),” and “Blessed Assurance.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
We invite you to join an Adult Sunday School class that meets between the worship services at 10:10 AM. The Live Wire class meets in Room 102, the Journey Class meets in Room 208 and the College Students and Young Professionals meet in Room 207.
A new Sunday School Class titled “Learn the Bible” will start on Sunday in Room 205 at 10:10 a.m. It is geared toward: 1) those who know nothing about the Bible, but are anxious to learn, and 2) those who are familiar with the Bible, but would like a deeper understanding of main characters, the timeline, and background information of first century life when Jesus came on the scene. It will be led by Kenny Schramko.
All are welcome.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Matthew 28:16-20, “One More Thing.” Jesus had a “One More Thing” moment with his disciples that applies to all of us today and every day.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our fall series: “Our Favorite Verses.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Time, Time, Time.”
Scripture is Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice continues the September sermon series with “Baggage — Fear and Scarcity Become Abundance.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “The Mystery Revealed.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chapter 20. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A Live Connection.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
The Lordsmen in concert
SAGAMORE — The Lordsmen, a Southern gospel group from Elkview, W.Va., will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Community Bible Church.
Harvest Fall Festival
BLAIRSVILLE — Hopewell United Methodist Church, 150 Hopewell Church Road, is hosting its second annual Harvest Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3.
On Oct. 2, the Waymasters Gospel Group from Tennessee will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Following there will be a hymn sing from 6 to 8 p.m. Songs will be led by Anthony Frazer, Simple Pleasures, as well as other talented artists from the area. There will be a hotdog roast and s’mores free of charge. Mike’s Kettle Corn will be on site and an auctioneer will be hosting a pie and cake auction.
On Oct. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m., family-fun activities will include an inflatable obstacle course, rock wall, bounce house, fun games for kids, a cornhole tournament, hayrides, paint pouring demonstrations, airbrush tattoos, a fall-themed selfie station and more.
Inside, Hopewell will host traditional bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. and Hitmix Bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. with great prizes. There also will be a bake sale and several food vendors, including Mike’s Kettle Corn, Funnel Cake Men and Kona Ice.
This fun event is for all ages and we hope that you will join us to help celebrate the arrival of fall.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
A soup and baked goods fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 21, at First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana.
Takeout or outdoor seating (weather permitting) will be available.
Full lunch consists of soup (chicken noodle, potato, chili or sausage), crackers, dessert and drink.
Soup also will be available by the quart. Baked goods also will be available individually.
The daily special is a hot dog with or without sauerkraut.
Donations will be taken.
Preorder ahead by calling (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event.
More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.