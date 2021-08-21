Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to participate in the music, prayer and praise; Communion; fellowship and the message of the morning by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 397-9553.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ephesians 6:10-20 and John 6:56-69.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 34:1-14 and John 6: 51-56, and the sermon is titled “We Are What We Eat.” Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg.
The youth group will meet after worship.
You may also tune in to hear the worship service on FM 88.3 in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Praying Mantis” by Barb Reinard is based on Matthew 6:9-13.
o o o
Parishioners will celebrate the Opening Mass of the 175th anniversary of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish at the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday.
Archabbot Martin Bartel, O.S.B., will serve as the presider and homilist. Martin serves as the archabbot of St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Making Disciples.” His message is titled, “Our Mandate,” with scripture from Matthew 4:18-22.
Children are asked to bring their backpacks to either service for the Blessing of the Backpacks.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, special music will be provided by Lucy Wood, Renee Thomas and Kathy Chave on strings, and Debra McCormick on piano. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. The worship set list is “Glorious Day,” “Your Love Never Fails,” “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” and “Ever Be.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1:11, 12; 12:3-8, “GROWING TOGETHER in the discovery and use of each person’s spiritual gifts for the Christian Church.” Maybe the issue is not so much the discovery of your gifts, but putting them into use.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week 13 of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Short Tax Collector.” Scripture is Luke 19:1-10.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m. A church picnic will be held at Blue Spruce Park.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing her sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Jesus and the Boy Feed 5,000.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Wonderful Salvation.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch.13:1-18. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Doing All To The Glory of God.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Blessing of the Backpacks
BLAIRSVILLE — Children from all grade levels are invited to bring their backpacks as we join Pastor John Smaligo in the Blessing of the Backpacks on Sunday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.
Each child will receive a small token that can be placed in their backpack to remind them that Jesus will be with them as they venture into a new school year. Children are encouraged to bring a friend to join with us in this special time of blessing and prayer for a successful school year.
Hebron also invites the public to its “gather by the river” worship service, led by Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 29.
While worshipers that day are asked to bring their own chair to worship, chairs will be available for those who need one. Parking is available down by the river.
In the event of rain, we will worship in the church.
Pick-up picnic meal
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold a pick-up picnic meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meal consists of a sweet Italian sandwich (onions/peppers), cucumber/tomato salad, snack crackers and dessert.
Please register your name, phone number, number of meals and your pick-up time at bit.ly/scpc2021 or call the church office and leave a message at (724) 354-2352. Register by Sunday.
A free will offering will be accepted to continue the church’s community mission projects.
Yard sale
CLYMER — St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a two-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St. There will be many slightly used items to purchase, excluding clothing. There also will be a bake sale, food and basket raffle.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There will be lots of new items in a great selection of sizes. Everything is FREE. Come and fill your bags.
Summer Bash
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish will have a Summer Bash from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Lucernemines site.
There will be a basket raffle and a 50-50 raffle. Homemade haluski, stuffed cabbage, hot sausage sandwiches with onions and peppers, kielbasa sandwiches and ice cream sundaes will be available to purchase.
All are welcome.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Annual craft show planned
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie auction to follow at noon.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well as bake sale items.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.