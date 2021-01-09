Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Orthodox Christmas services
HOMER CITY — SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church has scheduled the following Orthodox Christmas and Theophany services:
• 10 a.m. Sunday: Divine Liturgy — Commemorating Joseph the Betrothed, David the Kind, James the Cousin of our Lord.
• 6 p.m. Jan. 18: Vigil Service for Theophany — Baptism of our Lord, God and Savior Jesus Christ with the blessing of water.
Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 29 and Mark 1:4-11, “Light of the World.” Donna Kanouff will be preaching. No YouTube service is planned.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 1:1-5 and Mark 1:4-11.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold the following Sunday worship services: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m.
Lay worship leader for Sunday is Don McCormick.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.