Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Commitments mold our lives, and too often this causes changed attitudes toward and within the church attendance. We have looked after “self” — now it’s time to look after our churches. How can we serve?
Our nation follows our churches (and occasionally leads them.) But we can make a difference by becoming faithfully involved in our churches and once again taking our membership and attendances seriously. Let’s be a part of the solution (not a part of the problem).
Join us — we are on a mission!
Music, communion, prayer requests, praise and fellowship are important parts of the worship service.
The morning message will be delivered by Pastor Travis Trimble.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 45:3-11, 15 and Luke 6:27-38.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
Sunday school classes are at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at 695 School St., Indiana.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Has Christ Been Divided?”, based on 1 Corinthians 1:10-18. There will be music from the organ and Chancel Choir.
Sunday Christian education classes are also available for all ages with more details at calvary churchpa.com.
Services are in person, with masks strongly encouraged, and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Enemies.” Scripture focus will be Luke 6:27-38 and Genesis 45:3-11; 15.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, welcomes all for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 2 and Luke 6:17-26, and the sermon is titled “On the Level.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir.
The annual meeting of the congregation to review the church’s mission in 202l will follow worship
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair begins a new, four-week series on Answered Prayer with a message on “How to Pray Like a Righteous Person,” with scripture from 1 Kings 18:36-42.
The 9 a.m. traditional service features an anthem by the Chancel Choir called “That Old Time Need of Prayer,” directed by Debra Moore. Our Sounds of Grace Orchestra (directed by Paul Rode) will also be performing the prelude, offertory and two of the hymns.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos and Jonathan Gibbons: “The Lion and the Lamb,” “So Will I (100 Billion X),” “House of Miracles” and “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail).” The music/songs planned for the 11 a.m. service may be found weekly on Spotify at https:// tinyurl.com/4n57swt7.
Pastor Blair’s Answered Prayer series: Feb. 27: The Power of Persistent Prayer; March 6: The Power of Persuasive Prayer; and March 13: How to Pray for God’s Special Work.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Mr. Randy Stear.
The sermon title is “A Sight for Sore Eyes,” based on John 9.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for our winter series: Our Favorite Verses. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Approved by God.” Scripture is 2 Timothy 2:8-17a.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
The message for this Sunday is “Jesus Says ... Prevent Oppression.”
Church services are in person and also live on Zoom. Those interested in Zoom must contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will continue the messages called “The I Am’s of Jesus.” This Sunday the message will be “I Am The True Vine.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Psalm 19. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Christ, The Cornerstone.”
The message for the month of February is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Study in Ruth continues
This Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, the study will come from chapter three and focus on how God is always working, even behind the scenes.
The message is titled “The Conspiracy of Love.” The word conspiracy seems to have a bad connotation, but there are always exceptions. Love was displayed in devotion, in chapter one, and in generosity in chapter two. The pastor and church family invite the community to join in fellowship, and study of the Word of God.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Rayne Township. Worship service is at 11 a.m. For information call (724) 349-3557.
Evangelist meetings
Evangelist Eugene Higgins, of Haddonfield, N.J., will have eight meetings in the Indiana Gospel Hall, 501 Locust St., on how the Bible and Christianity shaped America.
He will tell the history of the early beginnings of this country, and how God used His Word to change the lives of men and women.
The first message will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The next meetings will be each night except Saturday, from 7 to 8 p.m., in the hall.
The meetings also will be live-streamed, with details forthcoming. The last meeting will be Sunday evening, Feb. 27.
Feel free to wear a mask if you so desire; they are not mandatory.
We hope that as the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ is presented in a fascinating and historical way, that the truths of the cross will become personal to you as you listen to these messages.
All are welcome; no collections will be taken.
Child evangelism event
BLAIRSVILLE — The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish is holding a child evangelism event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Blairsville First United Methodist Church, 50 Walnut St.
Girls and boys ages 3 to 12 are invited to celebrate at a Valentine’s Day party with games, Bible stories and snacks.
Please RSVP to Helen at (724) 248-1038. Parents are welcome to stay and enjoy a drink and a snack.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown bag lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to their Bible Study group.
Join us as we look closely at the Bible from beginning to end, as we study the need for God’s mercy in the study “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m., and join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Trivia night
A love-themed trivia night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church Social Hall, 182 S. Ridge Road.
Bring a team of six or we will match you up with others that evening. Join in on fun and fellowship. Prizes will be awarded for winning team. Snacks and beverages will be available.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls will offer a free Community Table event from 5 to 7 p.m. selected Thursdays at New Life Community Church at the Indiana Mall.
The following soups will be offered: Feb. 24, hearty beef and vegetable; March 17, potato, bacon and cheddar; March 31, lasagna soup; April 7, ham and bean; and April 28, Italian wedding.
There also will be live music with local artists.
The Community Table provides “a free homemade meal to anyone for any reason,” according to organizers.
Ethnic dinner
HOMER CITY — An ethnic dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St.
Dinners will be available for takeout. An eat-in option also will be offered. Halupki, pierogies, halushki, kolbassi, as well as dessert will be served.
Ash Wednesday services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to worship on Ash Wednesday, March 2, as we begin the holy season of Lent.
There will be two services to choose from that day.
The first service will be held at noon. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation, a hymn and spoken portions of the liturgy.
For those not able to come at noon, a service will be held at 7 p.m.. This service will include Holy Communion, the imposition of ashes, a brief meditation and portions of the liturgy.
We encourage all church and community members to worship with us as we begin this season of following our Lord Jesus to his death and resurrection so that we might have eternal life.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 in the sanctuary.
Lenten series
Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, is having a special Lenten series on Wednesday evenings beginning March 2.
From 7 pm to 7:30 p.m., a contemplative service with a thought-provoking skit and Taize music will help us focus more on our Savior.
All are welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required for those vaccinated.
Grit Guys meetings
The Grit Guys (a follow-up to Promise Keepers) will establish once again a series of Grit Guy meetings during Lent.
These fellowship breakfast meetings will be held at 7 a.m. in the back dining room of the Indiana Eat’n Park restaurant during five Fridays beginning March 4.
The lead-off speaker will be Patrick Williams. Williams is a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and retired from the Keystone Generating Station. He is married to Cathy and together they are the parents of several children. He has a powerful family message to share.
Both Pastor Tom Spiker of First Christian Church and Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb are assisting with the 2022 Lenten Grit Guys program.
All men are encouraged to take this extra step of faith during this upcoming season of Lent, Friday, March 4, through Friday, April 1.
These Dutch-treat breakfasts will be “order from the menu.”
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Take out is available. For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
You are Beautiful event
A You are Beautiful event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Join other girls and women for an inspiring, motivating and uplifting morning to nurture your relationship to become all that God has created you to be.
Jennifer Cadamore is a follower of Christ, Bible teacher, conference speaker, author and wife and mother of three sons.
She has published “You are Beautiful Devotions to Help You Understand Your Worth and Purpose” and “Worth Every Second: Developing Perseverance in Our Faith.”
She has social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and is a featured speaker on the Christian Women Speakers website.
Registration fee is $20. A light breakfast and satisfying lunch will be provided. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/women event2022.
For more information, call (724) 354-2352.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat on Saturday, April 23, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.